Parlor returns to Apple’s App Store and nominates new CEO





A silhouette of a mobile user displayed next to a screen projection of the Apple logo in the illustration in this photo taken on March 28, 2018. REUTERS / DadoRuvic / Illustration / File Photo

Parler, a popular social media app for U.S. conservatives, returns to Apple Inc’s App Store on Monday after an iPhone maker dropped it following a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. I did.

Parlor also said that the company’s chief operating officer, George Farmer, has been appointed as the new chief executive officer since March, and interim CEO Mark Meckler will resign.

Apple announced last month that it would re-approve Parler to the iOS App Store after Parler proposed an update to its app and content moderation policy.read more

“The entire parlor team has worked hard to address Apple’s concerns without compromising our core mission,” Meckler said in an email statement.

“Everything that is allowed on the Parler network but not on iOS apps is still accessible from the web-based and Android versions. This benefits both Parler and its users, and their freedom of speech. “

According to The Washington Post, Parlor Chief Policy Officer Amy Peakov likened the iOS version of the app to “Parlor Light or Parlor PG.” The parlor is still pushing Apple so that users can see hate speech behind the warning label, the newspaper reported.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

After the parliamentary riots, several tech companies broke ties with the parlor and accused an app backed by renowned Republican donor Rebekah Mercer of failing to crack down on violent content on its service.

The parlor went dark for about a month after Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) shut down its web hosting service. Parlor returned online in February using SkySilk, a Los Angeles-based private cloud infrastructure. Amazon Web Services declined to comment on Monday.

Google of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL.O) has also removed Parler from the app store.

“The parlor will continue to be available on Android because the platform is open, even if it’s not currently distributed through Google Play,” a Google spokeswoman said on Monday.

“As mentioned in January, parlors will return to the Play Store when they submit an app that complies with a content moderation policy that eliminates physical threats to individuals, incitement to violence, and more.”

Parler co-founder and CEO John Matze was dismissed from the board earlier this year. In an email statement, Parlor said new CEO Farmer was an active financial supporter, a candidate for the Brexit Party in the United Kingdom, and “actively involved in business and politics on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.” I continue to do it. “

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

