Why is Google’s new advertising technology, FLoC, using anti-aircraft guns?





Proposals targeting ads promise more privacy, but critics aren’t sure

May 17, 2021

A few people outside the advertising industry will mourn the death of third-party cookies. These are code snippets placed in people’s browsers that allow advertising companies to track them on the web, collect information about them, and whiplash their products based on their interests. (These are different from the first-party cookies that websites use to remember people’s details. For example, they keep you logged in, but don’t track them when you leave.) Last year, Google by 2022. Announced not to use third parties. We use cookies or allow other companies to deploy cookies through Google Chrome, the most popular web browser on the Internet. Other large browsers already block third-party cookies by default. The technology seems dying, but Google has just begun testing what it hopes to become a new standard called the Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC). It has already been criticized by other browser makers and the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights management group. What is FLoC and why is it controversial?

FLoC groups similar browsing behaviors into a numbered cohort, instead of allowing advertisers to track their personal browsing history like cookies. Each cohort contains thousands of users. Every week, a person’s browser checks the sites visited and matches them with the cohort. Advertisers can see which cohort an individual belongs to, but not the characteristics that link their members. However, by observing the behavior of other members of this cohort, advertisers can probably understand the benefits they share. For example, if many members of a cohort search for a water bottle, the advertiser may serve the bottle ad to other members as well. Google claims that this semi-anonymity protects more privacy than third-party cookies that track specific users, but it’s still 95% more effective at getting users to click on your ad. However, FLoC is under attack.

Even if advertisers don’t track every move online, many people are still wondering about label ideas that can be used to infer their interests. Users can block FLoC, but if it’s enabled by default, many users won’t block it, probably because it’s in Chrome. It can also be difficult for Google to prevent the system from grouping people by characteristics that you want to keep private, such as race or sexual orientation. Beyond this, the system may not be as anonymous as it looks. Some critics are concerned that classifying users into cohorts simplifies fingerprinting and that websites use other identifiers such as IP addresses and browser window sizes to identify individual users. I will. FLoC offers another way to distinguish people.

FLoC has also been accused of being anti-competitive. Companies that use it rely on semi-anonymous data to identify people. But Google, one of the biggest players in online advertising, isn’t too confused. It collects a lot of first-party data in other ways, such as when users interact with mobile operating systems such as Chrome and Android. This gives Google a competitive advantage.

Google began testing FLoC in March, deploying it to 0.5% of Chrome users in 10 countries. No other browser says it implements FLoC, but like search engine DuckDuckGo, Brave and Vivaldi are two opponents. Microsoft has disabled FLoC in its browser Edge. Even if Google tweaked FLoC in the light of the trial, it’s probably still unsold. But that may not be a problem. Given that Google dominates online advertising and Chrome and Android are widespread, FLoC may pave the way for becoming part of the web’s architecture.

