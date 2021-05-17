Sweden’s first labor movement was not afraid of technological changes that embraced it to demand higher wages





About a century ago, poor countries in Northern Europe made a major leap forward in modernization. Engineers used new technology to build hydroelectric dams, using the energy of Sweden’s roaring rivers to generate electricity, which was first put to practical use in homes, factories, railroads and agriculture.

Decades after Sweden’s 19th-century mechanization, this electrification was the country’s Second Industrial Revolution. It has brought about a powerful force of change that has swept the lives of civilians and agitated tensions between employers and workers, as evidenced by the significant increase in strikes at the time.

But here the story turns in a surprising direction. Unlike Luddite’s first Industrial Revolution, which broke the famous British machine, the Swedes protesting the workers were not worried or angry about the technological changes taking place at the factory. Our recent research found that instead of being afraid of their work, the majority of Swedish strikers simply demand higher wages.

Today, it survived the Fourth Industrial Revolution, characterized by advances in computing power and breakthroughs in artificial intelligence. It caused its own backlash, some calling it tech crash, and causing workers who were afraid that new machines would take on their jobs.

Read more: The Fourth Industrial Revolution Can Lead to a Dark Future

Swedish workers did not express such feelings during the electrification of the country. Revolutionary technology suggests that it can empower workers rather than make them feel vulnerable or take advantage of lessons that can be applied to today’s innovations and the anxieties that accompany them.

Technological revolution

During the decades around the turn of the 20th century, Sweden experienced a period of turmoil. Workers formed unions and began to strike. The strike became more and more daring, and in 1908 a bomb was placed on a ship named Amalthea, which carried the British strikebreaker to Malm’s pier. The explosion killed one person and injured 23.

A hole blown off the side of the Amalthea ship. This episode is considered Sweden’s first terrorist attack. Wikimedia, CC BY

A year later, organized labor and capital met in a major strike and lockout confrontation. The employer will eventually take the lead. However, protests continued during World War I, with men and women in general going out on the streets to protest rising food prices. The revolution was in the air, forcing politicians to ultimately take action to expand the voting rights of working class people.

This was the stage of the formation of the Swedish system and the social contract between citizens and the state. It was also a time when Sweden was busy building a national power grid and using the electricity generated by new hydropower plants to power homes and factories.

For workers, this meant change. Electricity allowed owners to abolish a single coal-fired engine that drives machines through a series of belts and instead use a number of smaller motors for each machine. This gives businesses access to more reliable sources of energy, improving the pace and continuity of production. This also created new jobs, but some jobs were obsolete.

It’s easy to think that these forces are causing technological changes and labor disputes, but they were related. The story at hand is that workers went on strike to thwart new technologies and save their jobs.

In the UK, we know that during the first Industrial Revolution, it is common for some workers to burn their factories and destroy newly mechanized looms. During the Napoleonic Wars, the secret Luddite movement continued in the same spirit, after which in the 1830s agricultural workers protested the introduction of threshing machines into the so-called Swing Riots.

Read more: Victorians were just as concerned about technology as we were

Swedish workers protesting wage cuts in 1931 after the country was electrified. Sten Sjberg / IBL / wikimedia, CC BY-SA

Our investigation searched for more than 8,000 outage records recorded by the Swedish authorities between 1863 and 1927. During these events, I was surprised that no one strike was found for the declared purpose of protesting electrification, and there were only a handful of strikes. More generally described as an attempt to reverse mechanization.

Then, to see if there is a subtle link between technology and the labor dispute, we will do a more rigorous analysis, look at the map of the early power grid, and demographic data of the Swedish parish at the time. Compared with.

Before electrification, the parish was not so different. However, as the grid came to fruition, these powered parishes experienced rapid changes, including a sharp increase in strikes. Therefore, workers did not directly relate strike behavior to electrification, but our findings suggest that the two are actually related.

Fourth Industrial Revolution

We know that strikes increased among Swedish industrial workers in high demand for skills, but not among agricultural workers who were out of work. A similar pattern can be seen today. Demanding Google workers are forming unions and striking, but workers in declining industries are losing bargaining power and collective voice.

But unlike Sweden’s electrification experience, today’s Industrial Revolution is characterized by a strong fear of automation, and some researchers say that 47% of U.S. jobs could be at risk of technological substitution. I predict that there will be. This fear was exacerbated only by the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

A study of Swedish workers can help us understand the anxieties of automation today. Technological revolutions often create suspicion and anxiety, but no such reaction was found in the unions and strikers we investigated. Instead, it’s clear that new technologies can empower workers, but only when they realize that they need to enjoy some of the productivity gains that technology changes bring. Limited.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos