How to find (& beat) Azhdahaka at Genshin Impact





You can challenge the boss battle of Azhdahaka once a week. This guide will show players where to find and how to defeat Genshin Impact.

Azhdaha is one of the latest weekly bosses to participate in Genshin Impact. This guide will show you how players can find and defeat it. A big part of Genshin Impact is the grind to improve the character in the game. Whether you’re a free-to-play player or have ever put money into the game for bread rolls and 5-star characters, Weekly Boss is a valuable ascension item for players to use resin. Allows you to unlock. In the case of Azhadaha, players will want to fight Azhadaha for talent level-up material for Eula and Yanfei. This guide will show players how to defeat this boss battle.

To find Azhdaha, players must complete the Historia Antiqua Chapter: Act II-No Mere Stones quest. This quest is directly related to Zhongli and his back story. Once the player completes this quest, they will be able to participate in this weekly boss battle. The player then heads to Nantianmen to find the large tree blocking Azhdahaka. Inside, there is a domain called “Under the Dragon Quarler” where players can participate. It is important to prepare for this battle to make it easier to win. Bring a character with a shield before you go inside. This includes Zhongli, Noelle, or Diona. Or be sure to bring a healer to keep your team alive. Here’s how the player defeats Azhzahain Genshin Impact:

How to defeat Azhdahaka with Genshin Impact

This battle is divided into three different stages. This is what the player can do to advance this battle.

Phase 1: Rocks fall from the sky. Walk around and avoid them. Stamina is a valuable resource in this battle, so be sure to maintain it. Please note that if you go too far, you will also launch a homing attack. Continue the attack until you move to the next phase. Phase 2: Switch attacks to deal hydro damage. This is where the shield enters the clutch, as it counteracts the statistical illness that comes from it. If you continue the attack, you will make a big earthquake attack and jump to the final phase. Phase 3: Switch to electro attack. As in Phase 1, attacks are displayed on the floor to indicate where to avoid them. You will also be charged if the player goes too far. Keep your distance and lower it.

This battle can be held once a week. After the first attempt, it won’t be too difficult in the future. Keep it for those level-up materials.

Genshin Impact is now available on PC, Mobile, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

