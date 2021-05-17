Do you want to use Google Photos?Unlimited storage ends on June 1st





Google Photos users will soon see major changes.

On June 1st, the service will remove unlimited storage of photos and videos. All uploads made after June 1st will count towards the free 15GB offered to all accounts.

However, don’t rush to move the photos yet. Current photos and videos already posted on Google Photos or added before June 1st do not count towards the 15GB limit.

However, storage is not dedicated to photos. It is shared across multiple Google services, including Drive and Gmail.

You can estimate the remaining storage capacity individually. Google can add tools to your photos to make it easier to manage your images and videos to free up space.

If you exceed 15 GB, you will have to pay. The tech giant’s Google One plan starts at $ 1.99 per month for 100GB, but you can also pay $ 2.99 per month for 200GB. There is also a 2TB plan for $ 9.99 per month.

If this is all too much and you want to change the service, you have several options both in the cloud and offline.

Amazon photo

Price: Available as part of your Amazon Prime subscription, it costs $ 12.99 per month or $ 119 per year. It also includes Prime Video, access to Amazon Music, and free shipping on countless items.

What do you get Amazon says it has full resolution, unlimited photo storage and 5GB of space for video. If more space is needed for video, users can choose a plan starting at $ 1.99 per month for 100GB. You can also use a service that automatically backs up your photos and videos.

Apple iCloud

Price: 5 GB is free, 50 GB is a plan starting from $ 0.99 per month. Users can go up to 2TB for $ 9.99 per month.

What do you get When enabled, all photos and videos you take will be automatically synced to your cloud storage. It can also be accessed from multiple devices.

Dropbox

Price: Get 2 GB for free with your account, or choose an individual plan with 2 TB of storage for $ 11.99 per month (you can also subscribe annually and save a few dollars). Dropbox also offers a family plan for up to 6 people for $ 19.99 per month.

What do you get You can use the Dropbox app to save and back up your photos from your mobile or desktop. It also supports automatic synchronization from your smartphone. You can also create a shared link and give it to your loved ones and friends.

Microsoft

Price: Get the basic 5 GB for free, or 100 GB for $ 1.99 per month. Sign up for Microsoft 365 and you’ll get 1TB for $ 6.99 per month ($ 69.99 per year). There is also a $ 9.99 / month ($ 99.99 / year) family plan, offering 1TB each for up to 6 people.

What do you get You can use your company’s mobile app to automatically save photos from your camera roll to OneDrive. Your 365 subscription also includes access to productivity tools such as Word and Excel.

Verizon

Price: For FiOS or wireless customers, the plan starts at $ 5.99 per month for 600 GB. Alternatively, you can pay $ 19.99 per month for unlimited storage.

What do you get It depends on the plan. If you get an entry-level plan for $ 5.99, it’s only for one user. If you use more than that, you can access up to 5 people. It also provides shared storage and backup of photos and videos on both mobile phones and computers. It also supports PIN-protected private folders.

What about offline options?

If you prefer a hardware solution over the cloud, there are different drives to choose from for storing your photos. For the iPhone, for example, SanDisk offers a flash drive with a Lightning connector that makes it easy to move photos between your smartphone and computer. There are also various external hard drives that can back up the photos you import from your mobile phone to your computer.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @ brettmolina23.

Read or share this story: https: //www.usatoday.com/story/tech/2021/05/17/google-photos-unlimited-storage-ends-june-1-alternatives/5091441001/

