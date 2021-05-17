The Supreme Court leaves as many questions as it answers in “Google vs. Oracle” | Troutman Pepper





The court closed the 16-year dispute over whether Google’s Android mobile platform infringed the copyright of Oracle’s Java programming language and granted Google the infringement. However, the court did not answer the question of whether certain components of computer software are subject to copyright protection.

On April 5, 2021, the US Supreme Court terminated a copyright proceeding in Google LLC v Oracle America, Inc., 141 S.Ct., Leaving as many questions as the answers. 1183 (2021). In a long decision, the court closed Google’s 16-year long dispute over whether Google’s Android mobile platform infringed the copyright of Oracle’s Java programming language and granted Google the infringement. Panel 6-2 (Justice Barrett did not participate) supported Google, arguing that the use of copied code constitutes fair use. However, the court did not answer the question of whether certain components of computer software are subject to copyright protection.

Google vs Oracle Factual Background

This controversy is Google’s Android, Inc. It started in 2005 when it first acquired the operating system for and its mobile devices. Shortly after acquiring Android, Google began negotiations with Sun Microsystems (now Oracle) to license the Java platform for new smartphone technologies. At that time, Java was understood by many developers, and as many as 6 million programmers spent their time learning and using Java. However, Sun argued that Java programs were “interoperable” or could run on any device, regardless of the underlying hardware. Negotiations broke down when Google and Sun failed to reach an agreement on the interoperability of programs written for Android.

Over the course of three years, about 100 Google engineers have worked on creating Google’s Android software that creates millions of lines of new code. Google also wanted to allow Java-savvy programmers to write software for Android, so it also copied about 11,500 lines of code from the application programming interface (API) of the Java SE program. The API was a tool that allowed programmers to embed specific functions into new programs using pre-written code rather than writing new lines of code from scratch. When creating the Android API, Google copied 37 packages from the Java API verbatim.

The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled that a copy of the code by Google constitutes a valid copyright infringement and does not constitute fair use. Google’s retention of either a valid copyright claim or a fair use claim exempts the proceedings, and the Supreme Court has ruled that it does not properly analyze whether the Java API is subject to copyright. “The rapidly changing technology, economic and business-related situation,” the court said, “… for purely discussion, we assume that the entire Sun Java API is included in the definition of what can be copyrighted.” .. The court further determined that Google’s use was fair use and analyzed four factors listed in 17 USC § 107.

Fair use analysis

In determining that the issue of fair use can be decided, the court said that fair use is a “mixed matter of law and fact” and “the court of examination divided such questions into separate facts and legal parts. We need to review each one. ” According to appropriate legal standards. Here, the court has made a new legal decision, benefiting from years of de facto decisions made by the district court jury.

The nature of the work

The court initiated a fair use decision by analyzing the second factor.[t]The nature of the copyrighted work. Specifically, the court argued that the Java API has three important parts.

“Implementation code”. This tells your computer what steps you should actually follow. A method call that actually calls each task. A “code declaration” that associates a method call description with a specific “location” within the computer that contains the required implementation code.

The court has determined that the Java API declaration code and its value are largely derived from programmers who can use the code in other software, not from the person who actually owns the copyright of the API. .. The declarative code was “closely tied to the general system”, so it was “bound by the idea of ​​organizing tasks” and “from the core of copyright protection … than most computer programs …”. This factor worked in favor of fair use.

Purpose of use and personality

Next, the court said,[t]”Purpose and nature of use” to determine if a copier “adds”[ed] Google has copied exactly part of the Java API, but modified the copyrighted work with new expressions, meanings, or messages to allow programmers to call implementations. .. Perform a specific task — for the same reason that Sun created a copy of the code.

The court also found that Google is trying to create a new product to “expand the use and usefulness of Android-based smartphones.” The court found that “Google provided a new collection of tasks that run in different and different computing environments through Android,” and Google’s use was commercial, but the overwhelming strength factor was fair use. Said that it shows.

Amount and substance of used parts

Third, the court said,[t]The amount and substance of the parts used. By itself, the copied code accounted for 11,500 lines of 2.87 million lines of code. Overall, we’ve considered Google’s goal of making it easier for Java programmers to program. The Android platform, the third element, also favored fair use.

Impact of market use

Fourth, the court analyzed the “market effect” and recorded facts that Oracle was “in a bad position to succeed in the mobile phone market” and “many efforts to enter the mobile phone market failed. I proved that I did, “and discovered this failure. It wasn’t due to Google’s Android development. The court also said that devices using Google’s Android platform “are different from licensed devices” in Java technology. Simpler devices such as the Kindle used Java software, but advanced products such as the Kindle Fire were built on Android instead.

These important differences indicate that Google’s Android platform was not a market alternative to Java software. Instead, Google’s use of the Java API could further expand the network of Java-trained programmers. Because the two markets are different, you can theoretically learn Java and run it on non-Android-based platforms such as laptops. The court believed that such an extension would benefit Oracle. Ultimately, the court ruled that this factor also favored fair use.

Conclusion

The court said, “Reach[ed] Conclusion … Google’s copy of the Sun Java API was fair use if Google reimplemented the user interface and adopted only what it needed to bring the talent it had accumulated to work in new and innovative programs … of law. The question is, “Without answering the question of whether the copied code was properly subject to copyright law. How decisions related to hot button technology, such as source code, affect the scope of copyright. I don’t know yet. Until the decision defines the scope of copyright qualification for the software, developers need to be prepared to decide whether a copy of the code constitutes fair use.

Published in The Intellectual Property Strategist (May 2021). Reprinted here with permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos