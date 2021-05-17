Innovative new technology converts waste plastic into jet fuel in just one hour





Researchers at Washington State University have developed innovative ways to convert plastic into raw materials for jet fuel and other valuable products, making plastic reuse easier and more cost-effective.

Researchers of their reaction converted 90% of the plastic to jet fuel and other valuable hydrocarbon products within an hour at moderate temperatures, easily tweaking the process to get the products they needed. I was able to create it. Led by graduate students Chuhua Jia and Hongfei Lin, associate professors at the Gene and Linda Voiland School of Chemical Engineering and Bioengineering, they report on their research in the journal Chem Catalysis.

“In the recycling industry, the cost of recycling is important,” says Lin. “This work is a milestone in advancing this new technology towards commercialization.”

In recent decades, the accumulation of waste plastics has caused an environmental crisis, polluting the oceans and pristine environments around the world. As they break down, small pieces of microplastics enter the food chain and, even unknown, have been found to pose a potential threat to human health.

However, there was a problem with plastic recycling. The most common mechanical recycling method is to melt and remold the plastic, which reduces its economic value and quality for use in other products. Chemical recycling can produce higher quality products, but it requires high reaction temperature and long processing time, which is expensive and cumbersome for industry to adopt. Due to that limitation, only about 9% of plastic is recycled each year in the United States.

In their study, WSU researchers have developed a catalytic process to efficiently convert polyethylene into jet fuel and high-value lubricants. Polyethylene, also known as # 1 plastic, is the most commonly used plastic, from plastic bags, plastic milk jugs, shampoo bottles, corrosion-resistant plumbing, wood-plastic composites, and plastic. It is used in various products, including furniture.

In this process, researchers used ruthenium on carbon catalysts and commonly used solvents. They were able to convert about 90% of the plastic to jet fuel components or other hydrocarbon products within an hour at a temperature of 220 degrees Celsius (428 degrees Fahrenheit). This is a temperature that is more efficient and cooler than the temperature normally used.

Jia was surprised to see how well the solvent and catalyst worked.

“Before the experiment, we just guessed and didn’t know if it would work,” he said. “The result was very good.”

By adjusting the treatment conditions, such as the temperature, time, and quantity of the catalyst used, Lin said it provided a very important step in fine-tuning the process to produce the desired product.

“Depending on the market, they can match the product they want to produce,” he said. “They are flexible. The application of this efficient process may provide a promising approach for the selective production of high value products from waste polyethylene.”

With the support of the Washington Research Foundation, researchers are working to expand the process for future commercialization. They also believe that their process can work effectively with other types of plastics.

Reference: May 17, 2021, Chem Catalysis.DOI: 10.1016 / j.checat.2021.04.002

This work was done in collaboration with researchers at the University of Washington and the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, including Professor Jim Pfentner. It was funded by the Washington State Research Foundation and the National Science Foundation.

