Destiny 2: How to Unlock and Upgrade Splicer Gauntlets





The Destiny 2 Splicer season brings a lot of new ways to play the game. The new Splicer Gauntlet is similar to last season’s Hammer of Proving and offers an interesting gameplay loop that comes with the new Override activity. This guide will show you how to unlock and upgrade your splicer gauntlet, and how to efficiently collect Ether, create keycodes, and crack confluence chests.

What is the More Destiny 2 Splicer Gauntlet, how to use it, and how to unlock it

You can automatically earn Splicer Gauntlets when you start the Splicer season and play the quests of the first season. Before that, you need to complete the season’s introductory quest, The Lost Splicer. It’s short and easy, and when you launch Destiny 2 for the first time since the beginning of a new season, it launches directly.

Once that’s done, you’ll have an extended version of HELM, the first season’s quest: Splicer I Pass. Like most seasonal quests, this shouldn’t take you that long (and you’ll knock out a weekly challenge). Complete it to advance the story and unlock the Splicer Gauntlet.

The splicer gauntlet is similar to last season’s Hammer of Probing. You can use this to unlock the chest at the end of this season’s override activity to get seasonal armor and weapons, but you can unlock the chest if you have a special key code. Only. Like other Destiny 2 mechanics, the Splicer Gauntlet comes with a Gameplay Loop.

The mechanism is as follows. Play Destiny 2 to earn Ether. You can use that Ether to create a keycode in the splicer gauntlet and use that keycode at the end of the override activity to unlock the confluence chest. This is similar to how armor synthesis works in the Season of Splicer, but it’s not very grainy.

How to collect ether for splicer gauntlets

Before you can do anything, you need to collect Ether. The good news is that you can do anything to collect Ether. Playlist activities, public events, and combatant defeats anywhere in the system are rewarded with Ether. However, some activities offer more rewards than others.

Hover over the director’s splicer gauntlet to see where you can earn bonus ethers. At the time of writing, players can earn bonus Ether by completing strikes, but I think Bungie will update the bonus Ether drop throughout the season.

But don’t worry too much. Splicer Gauntlets can only hold 100 Ethers at a time and will hit basically within an hour of performing all the activities in Destiny 2. You don’t have to focus on collecting Ether. You need to focus on using it.

How to create a key code and how to use a splicer gauntlet

Once you reach 100 ethers, you will not be able to collect any more. To make things work as efficiently as possible, you need to use it when Ether comes in. Open Director and go to the Quests tab to find the splicer gauntlet. Follow the details page to start creating the key code.

[キーコード]Tabs allow you to create a single keycode using 50 Ether. The splicer gauntlet can store up to 3 keycodes at a time. At the beginning of the season, this is the only way to create a keycode. However, there is an empty slot next to where you can create the keycode, so you can take the time to create it using a currency other than Ether.

From there, all you need to do is complete the override activity. Finally, next to the main chest is the Conflux Chest, where you can be rewarded with the Season of Splicer Gear and another vague resource, decrypted data. This is the resource you need to upgrade your splicer gauntlet.

How to upgrade a splicer gauntlet (and the best upgrade to unlock)

You can purchase various upgrades of the splicer gauntlet with the decrypted data. All of these upgrades focus on the override activity and the splicer gauntlet itself, making the process of collecting Ether and creating keycodes much easier.

You can purchase upgrades from SplicerServitor. Use the director to head to HELM and proceed to a new section of the season to find a splicer servitor. Interact with it and select Splicer Gauntlet Upgrade from the menu to confirm the upgrade.

Each upgrade has three layers, and the previous layer is required to unlock the next layer. The cost of a Tier I upgrade is 100 decrypted data, the cost of a Tier II upgrade is 300, and the cost of a Tier III upgrade is 500. Of course, you can get the decrypted data from the Conflux chest, but you can also get it by completing the weekly challenges.

Here are the upgrades that you need to invest in your hard-earned decrypted data:

Memory Expansion: This is definitely the first upgrade you need to get. The Tier I version increases the gauntlet’s Ether capacity by 50 and provides an additional keycode slot. In practice, it’s a good idea to use it to go directly to Tier III. With all three upgrades, the splicer gauntlet can hold 300 Ether and 6 keycodes. Override Efficiency: Overrides are a great way to get equipment for the new season, and this upgrade will increase your Override Chest rewards. In addition, Tier I upgrades give Vex chests the opportunity to drop seasonal equipment, increase Conflux chest rewards, and give them the chance to drop up to one Umbral Engram and up to one Focused Umbral Engram per week. Codestrider: This upgrade opens additional platforms in the Vex network during the override activity. It’s not always necessary, but it makes it a little easier to get through the tricky Vex obstacle course. You can also invest in removal exclusions that reduce the damage to the laser and wall defenses of the Vex network.Editor’s recommendations

