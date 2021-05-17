Nwa aims to be the first sustainable city on Mars with a million inhabitants





ABIBOO Studio

Elon Musk plans to build a city on Mars by 2050. But it’s a little easier than it sounds.

According to Gisela Detrell, an aerospace engineer at the University of Stuttgart in Germany, human survival on another planet, especially on an environmentally hostile planet like Mars, is infrastructure, sustainability, shelter, It depends on finding solutions to the four key elements of life support.

“There are some problems we have to face on Mars,” said Detrel. “From radiation to providing all the food and oxygen that the people who live there need. Where is our city, or the different places we can have?”

Detrell is part of an international team of scientists and scholars, architectural firm ABIBOO Studio, and the public-private Sustainable Offworld Network (SONet) community that believes they have decrypted the code. They submitted to the Mars Society a plan to build Nwa, the first proposed city on Mars.

The current Mars mission (UAE Hope Probe, China’s Tianwen-1 mission rover, NASA’s Perseverance Rover) studies the potential of life on the Red Planet, as commercial space travel is on the horizon. , The city of Mars seems to be the next step. So what?

Nuwa is named after the Chinese mythological goddess who smelted colored stones together to fill the sky, and is housed in the steep rock walls of Tempemensa on Mars.

Detrel works in the field of life support systems, ensuring that astronauts have all the food, water and oxygen they need to survive in space on future missions. But astronauts bring resources from Earth. For a city like Nwa, she says it’s impossible.

ABIBOO Studio

“As a city grows, it must be able to rely solely on resources that depend directly on Mars and recycling as much as possible,” said Detrel. “In every way we humans produce, we should be able to produce enough oxygen, water, and food to sustain humans and close the cycle almost completely.”

Conceptualizing the city of Mars is one thing, but if the opportunity arises, will she live on the Red Planet, leaving everything on Earth? She absolutely says.

“Because it’s an adventure,” Detrel said. “It allows us to move forward as humanity, not only by the fact that one human being is on another planet, but by all the technological developments it requires, and I want to be part of that. . “

Listen to a conversation between Detrell and CNET’s Sophia Fox-Sowell to find out what obstacles remain in life on Mars and how Nwa aims to address them.

