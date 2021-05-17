Google’s Oklahoma data center could operate completely carbon-free by 2030





Chica Sonations Choctaw partners with OG & E to bring solar energy to the community

Choctaw and Chickasaw Nations partnered with OG & E last year to bring solar energy to the community. These plans are currently expanding.

Addison Crewer, Oklahoman

One of the biggest challenges in eliminating the use of carbon-based energy is the lack of market demand for cleaner energy sources, but Google is ambitious in large data centers, including those in Oklahoma. I hope to fill that void with my goals.

Google recently announced that it wants clean energy to be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by 2030 in all offices and data centers. To date, the company has increased its use of renewable energy by matching its annual electricity usage with the purchase of renewable energy such as wind and solar.

However, the problem is that the wind doesn’t blow and the sun doesn’t shine. This means that there are times when Google’s power-hungry server farms must use carbon-based energy to stay online.

Mode Texier, Head of Energy, said: Google data center development. “But on the other hand, because we put that capacity on the grid, in most cases there are other benefits for grid operators and other users.”

The company’s initial efforts to secure more renewable energy, along with sustainability efforts initiated by companies and governments around the world, are the demand needed to expand the use of wind and solar power. Helped to boost. The goal is in line with the Biden administration’s own clean energy obligations that the US power grid will get 80% of its electricity from its emission-free sources by 2030.

Wal-Mart recently announced that it would like to source 100% of its electricity from renewable energy sources by 2035. Retailers have secured over 500 megawatts of new renewable energy generation capacity in three separate wind projects.

These projects are expected to supply hundreds of Wal-Mart stores, clubs and distribution centers in Texas, South Dakota and Oklahoma with renewable energy each year. According to the company, it has enough renewable electricity to power an average of more than 240,000 American homes in a year.

Google has 15 data centers in North America, one of which is near Pryor in northeastern Oklahoma. Like any center, there is a great demand for power to run the server. In 2017, the company signed a contract with the Grand River Dam authorities to purchase 140 MW of wind power.

With Oklahoma’s abundant wind energy resources, Pryor’s data center has almost reached the company’s ultimate goal. Last week, Google announced that five data center sites in Oklahoma, Denmark, Finland, Iowa and Oregon are now operating on nearly 90% carbon-free energy.

Another barrier to achieving our 24/7 carbon-free goal by the end of the decade is that, in most cases, technology that provides hourly clean energy every day is not yet available.

“Wind and solar are part of the solution, but we need more technology to get there,” says Texier.

For example, a large battery can be used to store extra energy during the day, so at midnight when the wind and solar energy output is lowest, the battery discharges enough power to keep the server running. I can do it.

“Another option is to find new ways to generate clean energy in the first place,” she said, pointing out the potential for technologies that exist beyond geothermal, hydro, nuclear and even those available today. did.

Staff writer Dale Denwald covers Oklahoma’s technology, aerospace, and Oklahoma’s business news. Do you have an idea for Dale’s story? He can be contacted at [email protected] or @denwalt on Twitter. Support Dale’s work and the work of other Oklahoma journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.

