365 Connect analyzes Catalyst-driven technology for the future during a live webcast | Louisiana





New Orleans, May 17, 2021 / PRNewswire / –365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing and resident services platforms for the housing complex industry today by CEO Kerry W. Kirby. Live webcast keynote speaker. The webcast “Catastrophe to Catalyst: Inflection Point for the Next Generation of Change” will air on May 19, 2021 at 3:00 pm on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the housing industry.

Catalytic Catastrophe: The Inflection Point that drives change in the next generation describes changes in consumer behavior and expectations. It focuses on Gen Z, the next lessee demographic that dominated the market last year as the lessee base surged 36%. Generation Z not only becomes the second-largest demographic of renters, but also embraces contactless lifestyles such as AI chatbots, digital payments, remote work, and other Uber-inspired lifestyle aspects. As it affects different generations.

“Development within the realm of technology doesn’t stop right away,” Kirby explained. “Now we are reaching warp speed in terms of innovation and consumers are looking for more convenience than ever before. Many of our normal processes and workflows have helped technology over the past year. Borrowed and changed, but there is still a lot of progress to be created when we reach the midpoint of 2021. ”

Joining Kirby is Property Management expert Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry expert since 1988, and the author of the SmartMatch Alliances. Oriente and Kirby have joined together over 135 webcasts covering a range of topics, from strategies for maintaining optimal performance in the housing community to the latest technology trends. Combining nearly 50 years of experience in the housing complex, Oriente and Kirby have won the highly prestigious Gold w3 Award for providing comprehensive, educational and cutting-edge programming.

Oriente said, “Kelly is the ultimate dependable resource for everything that digitizes in the housing space. We are excited to be able to participate in this discussion on how the next generation of changemakers can take innovation to the next level. As with all materials, we produce for the Webcast series and strive to provide viewers with relevant and easy-to-understand information, which allows viewers to develop the latest developments in the market. You can prepare for the waves well. “

“Over the years, technological advances have changed the way we buy goods and services, share social updates with friends, and even trade our business. Now, with the right changes in technology, digital The next major phase of transformation can be reached. The multi-family housing industry is unaffected by this year’s economic impact, but real estate management professionals embrace the evolution of consumer thinking. So we are in a great position to strengthen our future business model. “

Webcast registration is available at MultifamilyBiz.com.

About 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect is a leading provider of award-winning marketing, leasing and resident service platforms for the housing complex industry. Founded in 2003 with an unwavering commitment to provide an integrated suite of comprehensive technology solutions, 365 Connectem learns how property managers can accelerate conversions, simplify transactions and improve service.

