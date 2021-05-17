Which animals can humans defeat in battle?





Determining which one wins in a battle is mainly done in the fictional territory, as many animals do not cross wild paths and are generally disliked to compete with each other for sports. I will.

But in that area, people consider elephants to be the best dogs, according to a recent study by data firm YouGov. The researchers presented participants with a series of animal confrontations and asked them to choose their respective winners. Elephants had a 74 percent chance of winning, rhinos barking less than 1 percent, and grizzly bears, tigers, hippos, and lions performing slightly better.

Based on the breakdown, the Komodo dragon is a better warrior than a kangaroo. Crocodiles attack more figuratively than cheetahs. Honey badgers are more likely to beat horses than other methods. Unarmed humans, on the other hand, were far behind ostriches (28%), slightly ahead of geese (14%), and won the battle in just 17% of their penultimate position.

Most people are equally skeptical of their personal chances of defeating animals in hand-to-hand combat (or feet, teeth, talon, etc.). Of the 1224 survey participants, 72% believe they can beat the majority of Rata, but about 208 (17%) believe that mice will beat them (the other 11). % Simply didn’t know). Only 61% are confident of winning the goose and only 30% think they can challenge the eagle.

Given the lack of poison, sharp claws, and all other built-in weapons, the suspicions presented in this study seem logical, not to mention little or no practice of fighting wildlife with bare hands. I will. But not everyone was so confident. Eight percent of the 1224 participants, which amount to about 98, believe they will lead the way against gorillas, elephants, or lions. And about 73 people (6%) think they will beat the grizzly bear.

It is worth noting that the survey did not confirm whether people believed they could withstand animal attacks. It specifically asked about defeating animals in battle. In other words, a very small number of regular random people believe that they can literally neutralize lions and grizzly bears on their own.

If you are one of those people, our question is simple: how?

