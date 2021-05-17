Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Why are densely populated images of Gaza blurred on Google Maps?





In the worst Israeli-Palestinian violence of years, researchers observing conflict through public domain information have expressed concern about the blurred satellite imagery of the region on Google Maps. Buildings can even be difficult to identify because low-resolution satellite imagery of Gaza, one of the most densely populated locations on the planet, is on Google Maps. Satellite images of Pyongyang, the secret capital of North Korea, are of much higher quality on Google Maps.

Google relies on various third parties that own satellites to provide images. The mapping team stitches these images together to create a seamless map. But when high-quality satellite imagery is available from the two largest satellite companies, such as Maxar and Planet Labs, researchers find it ridiculous that Google is still providing blurry images. I will.

This satellite image, provided by Maxar Technologies, shows the rubble of the Hanadi Tower after the Israeli strike collapsed in the city of Gaza. (AP)

Google claims that the company aims to update satellite images of the most changing locations. Overall, our goal is to regularly update densely populated areas to accommodate the changing world. Therefore, if you think there is a lot of building or road construction going on, update the area more often. Matt Manolides, Googles Geo Data Strategist, said in a blog post.

With a population of over 13,000 per square mile, Gaza is more densely populated than major world cities such as London and Shanghai. However, Google Maps provides a clearer image of areas that are much less densely populated than Gaza. The latest Google Earth image is from 2016 and looks like garbage. When I zoomed in on a random rural area of ​​Syria, more than 20 images have been taken in very high resolution since then, tweeted by Bellingcat journalist Eric Toler.

I know this is the least problem currently occurring in Gaza, but Google (and Bing, and even Yandex) is a non-potato satellite in some of the most densely populated areas on Earth. He refused to provide images and was regularly hit by Israeli airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/c6DtcYXYvr

What does US law say about image availability?

Until last year, American providers were banned from selling clearer satellite images of Israeli and Palestinian territories. In 1997, the Kyl-Bingaman Amendment (KBA) was introduced to address Israeli security concerns. With this fix, satellite imagery of areas used by mapping services such as Google Earth could not display items less than 2 meters in diameter.

It is not uncommon for businesses to blur delicate areas such as military bases, with the exception of KBA, which has affected such large areas. However, regulations were withdrawn in July last year after the U.S. Commercial Remote Sensing Regulatory Authority claimed that many foreign sources had already created and distributed images of Israel less than two meters, Reuters reports. It was.

Why is the Gaza image still blurry?

Google continues to use the 2016 blurry image to display the Gaza area. According to a BBC report, Google is “considering an opportunity to refresh.” [its] However, he added, “Satellite imagery when higher resolution images are available” “is not planned to be shared at this time.” Apple Inc., which also displays satellite images through the mapping app, said it is working on updating the map as follows: Higher resolution for each BBC.

Satellite imagery is playing an increasingly important role in investigating human rights abuses around the world. In 2017, Human Rights Watch partnered with satellite imagery and data company Planet Labs to document infringement, especially in countries where investigators are facing restrictions, such as Myanmar and Syria. Satellite images provided by Planet Labs showed that the Rohingya villages of Myanmar were burning extensively.

