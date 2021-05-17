“Technology you don’t have yet” is needed to solve climate change, says John Kerry.





US Climate Envoy John Kerry acknowledges that new technologies are needed to prevent catastrophic climate change.

According to Kelly, half of the carbon emission reductions need to come from systems that haven’t been invented yet, and the fight to reduce emissions is a global effort to develop the Covid-19 vaccine. I’m comparing.

“50% of the reductions we have to make to reach net zero by 2050 or 2045 will come from technology we don’t yet have,” Kelly said.

“That’s part of the challenge, but see what we did to drive vaccine production, what we did to go to the moon, and what we did to invent the Internet. . “

“We will find a way to zero emissions.”

“We know how to invent and innovate, and we’ll do our best to make this transition as soon as possible,” Kelly told the BBC’s Andrew Marr yesterday.

Kelly cited “green” hydrogen, which is hydrogen extracted from water using renewable energy-powered chemical processes, as a potential alternative to fossil fuels.

He also proposed nuclear power and pointed out that philanthropist Bill Gates had set up a company called TerraPower to develop small reactors.

“There are many possibilities,” he said. “Bill Gates is pursuing a small modular next-generation nuclear capacity. We will find the way to zero emissions as quickly as possible.”

Elon Musk Starts $ 100 Million Carbon Capture Competition

Other technology-led initiatives aimed at preventing climate change include Climeworks, a Swiss startup developing machines that recover carbon from the air.

XPrize, a non-profit organization that funds technology competition, has launched a $ 100 million call for innovative ways to remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Other ideas being pursued include geoengineering solutions that include covering parts of the Earth’s surface with reflectors, such as cloud thinning and albedo correction.

New technology has the potential to reduce carbon emissions

Kelly denied that achieving net zero emissions would affect the American lifestyle. Americans do not have to “necessarily” reduce the amount of meat they eat.

Meat and dairy production produces an estimated 14.5% of global emissions, but Kelly said new technologies could mitigate this impact.

“Currently, a lot of research is being done to change the way meat is produced,” Kelly said. “Research is being conducted to actually reduce the amount of methane. [emitted by cattle and sheep]”.

Americans emit 10 times more CO2 than Indians

According to Ma, each US citizen emits 17.63 tonnes of CO2 annually. This is three times that of China and ten times that of India.

Asked if Americans need to reduce their consumption, Kelly replied: “It depends on where the energy source is. We are producing too much carbon, doubts about it. There is no such thing. “

Sweden is at the top of sustainability audits, but the furniture sector is “blinding” on environmental issues

In January, US President Joe Biden appointed former Senator and presidential candidate Kelly as the first US Special Envoy for Climate Change.

The move was part of Biden’s push to put the United States at the forefront of global efforts to tackle climate change, following the lack of action during his tenure as former President Donald Trump.

“The United States is the second largest producer of greenhouse gas emissions in the world,” Kelly told Mar. “And we are determined to turn it around.”

“We are confident that we will not only get there, but we will get there sooner than people think,” he added.

Global efforts to tackle climate change will be discussed at Cop 26, the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, November 1-12.

The main image is from American University of Central Asia via Wikimedia Commons.

