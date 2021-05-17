How to know if Apple Music lossless streaming makes a difference to you





The inbound Apple Music Lossless feature promises fidelity music recording, is that important in the first place? Here’s how to test your hearing and gear to see if it matters to you.

On Monday, Apple introduced a lossless option to Apple Music. This is intended to provide the listener with all the bits of the original audio file in the song production. In effect, this allows listeners to “listen to exactly what the artist created in the studio,” Apple claims.

Having the opportunity to hear the original intended recording is certainly an attractive suggestion for music users. However, there are two main obstacles to not being able to actually hear it even after getting a lossless recording. It’s hardware and hearing.

The hardware side is actually the easiest of the two, as Apple outlines products that support lossless audio at launch-and due to Bluetooth limitations, Apple’s wireless earphones and headphones all support it. Is not … You can use the built-in speakers to play lossless audio, but you can also connect your device to compatible hardware that can play audio from the beginning.

Even after you’ve set up your Mac or iPhone correctly and configured everything correctly, you may not hear the difference. Thankfully, you can actually test this at home.

How to see if you can tell the difference between lossless audio and lossy audio

It’s entirely possible that someone can hear the difference in audio between a track defined as “lossless” and a track encoded to play at a lower bitrate. Similarly, some people can’t hear the difference at all.

One sure way to find it is to test your hearing and gear. One of the most comprehensive tests is the DigitalFeed.net ABX test. First introduced as an alternative to Tidal’s online test, this test provides a way to use the equipment and selected audio tracks to see if they really make a difference.

The test works by playing three audio sources that you can switch between at any time, called A, B, and X. The purpose of the task is to listen to all three samples and determine if sample X matches sample A. Or sample B.

Once you have determined if sample A or B matches X, you can pin the answer and move on to the next attempt.

Sample X may be a lossless or lossy version, as all attempts are about sample matching. In other words, you don’t know which one you’re trying to reveal each time, so you just have to decide if they match, not which of Samples A and B is better.

Instead of doing it once every 5 tracks, the test actually goes from 5 trials per track for a total of 25 trials to 20 trials and 100 trials per track, respectively. Multiple attempts are required. The more trials you make, the more likely your results will be accurate.

When the test is complete, you’ll see an overall correctness percentage mark and a percentage score for matching samples for each track, whether or not you can tell the difference between lossless audio and lossy audio.

Sonic Decay

When you complete the test, you may get the result that you “probably don’t know” the difference between lossless audio and lossy audio. This is normal and certainly nothing offensive.

Five AppleInsider writers have tried testing with different computing setups and overall similar results. All scores were rated as “probably incomprehensible” to the difference between lossy audio and lossless audio.

Three of the AppleInsider test results.

The percentage scores on the test ranged from 52% to 64%, which is not a big deal. In summary, it was barely better than random in deciding which was better. The results confirmed the comments made during the test that the subjects publicly admitted that they could not distinguish the differences.

The reason the AI ​​team couldn’t recognize the difference could be due to a variety of factors, including the particular audio setup, the decision to use headphones or speakers, and whether the output device was connected or used directly to the source. .. DAC etc.

The AppleInsider team may be able to get better results if they can use a setup that ensures that everything works with lossless audio, though not always.

Another major factor is listening ability. Gradual hearing loss due to aging can contribute, along with hearing loss, wax buildup, environmental problems, or other medical reasons.

Everyone knows that hearing deteriorates with age, whether due to normal use or external factors. Even if you use headphones at a loud volume or work in a loud environment, you will not hear many favors.

What does this mean to me?

Being able to listen to lossless audio is great both in having the audio hardware to play it and in having the ability to hear it. But at the same time, not being able to hear it is not the end of the world.

The addition of Apple Music Lossless is not mandatory for everyone. Most people can hear standard stream perfectly well, without all the details. A small audience of audiophiles absolutely wants that detail, but it’s a really limited group.

It also has the advantage of not listening to Apple Music Lossless, such as not having to worry about increased storage and bandwidth usage due to the large file size required. You can’t tell the difference anyway, so you don’t have to worry about needing compatible hardware to get the best possible quality.

But yes, it would be nice to be able to hear all the small frequency changes of the instrument playing the notes, but not everyone wants it.

Many people just want to listen to music.

