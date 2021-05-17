Google vs. Oracle: Two Giants and a Little Man-Intellectual Property





After more than a decade of proceedings, the US Supreme Court ruled Google vs. Oracle on April 5. Google won. Those who read the decision may have been a little disappointed.

Among the most important software copyright disputes of the time, which was widely considered, the court had to answer two questions. But it avoided the important ones and fixed the conclusion to a much narrower one.

This blog asks why.

The fact is very potted history

We won’t rehearse the facts in detail here or address the technical points of the API (we covered both in last year’s post). This is the simplest summary from a court decision.

“Oracle America, Inc. is the current owner of the copyright for Java SE, a computer program that uses the popular Java computer programming language. Google has copied parts of that program without permission. This allows the programmer. Allows you to call pre-built software that, along with your computer’s hardware, performs a number of specific tasks. “

Question

Two questions to the court are:

First, whether the Java SE owner can copyright the parts that Google copies, and second, if so, Google’s copy constitutes the “fair use” of the material, thereby Google. Is free from copyright liability.Briefly about the background method

Very simple about the background method:

Copyright in the First Question The statutory provision used in the first question was Section 102 (b) of the Copyright Act of 1976, which sets the boundaries of US copyright protection. While s.102 (a) provides that “original works” are generally copyrighted, s.102 (b) includes many exclusions, including “methods.” Is suppressed.[s] The question was whether the Java part that Google copied was exempt from copyright protection for technical reasons because it was an “operation method” for the purposes of s.102 (b). Second question “Fair use” This is related to Article 107 of the Copyright Act. It stipulates that “the fair use of copyrighted works is not a copyright infringement.” Fair use is described as “the most annoying thing”.

[doctrine] Overall [US] The law of copyright. “Decision

The court withheld the ruling on the first question (copyright) and found Google on the second question (fair use).

I was surprised at this. Observers expected the court to reach broad conclusions about API copyright under s. 102. The decision they wanted would generally resolve the copyright position of the API, as well as the Java API (a bit Google copied).

Instead, the court bypassed the first question and ruled that Google’s use of the Java API was “fair use” under s. 107.

The overall result was still a win for Google. Even if the Java API is copyrighted, the court has reserved a ruling that Google’s “fair use” is not infringing. However, fair use results depended on the details of the case. In other words, it was narrower.

Why didn’t the court take a broader view of copyright? The problem is even more complicated because the position here is so clear to lawyers on this side of the Atlantic. In 2012, CJEU wrote in SAS Institute Inc. v World Programming Limited that “The copyright of a computer program is either the programming language in which it is written, its interface (specifically, its data file format) or its function. Is not protected from being copied. “1

why?

It’s a great place to get an idea of ​​what really happened and why the panel webinar hosted by UC Berkeley Law School (recorded here) two weeks after the court made that decision.

One of the panelists is Tom Goldstein, a Google court lawyer, who filed a Google proceeding in court. Goldstein is one of the leading court lawyers of the modern Supreme Court. For the past 15 years, Goldstein is said to have served as one of the lawyers of either party in just under 10% of all proceedings in court. The analysis of his results was frankly appealing to the lawyer after the case.

Keep an eye on the history written by the victors and take a look at some of Goldstein’s observations.

“You have filed a proceeding against the two giants and accomplished it for the little man.”

The first point is about assembling the discussion.

Google vs. Oracle was huge for the software development community. For them, the idea that Oracle was trying to claim copyright as basic as the Java API declaration code (again, see here for details) was a kind of moral anger. It was also potentially catastrophic in terms of career. This concern has recurred in dozens of Amikas Briefs 2 submitted to assist Google.

Google took advantage of this. Goldstein states that:

“Our suggestion to the Supreme Court was that the developers, the little guys were our heroes and we stood in their place … Google we get it done. I intended. [the adverse rulings in the lower courts were] This was to make it much more difficult for independent developers to use the skills they learned on different platforms and apply them to other platforms. Whether it’s Oracle or someone else like Google, they’ll be trapped in a large software company. “

Asked by the panel organizers whether they detected “a general perception of the pros and cons of the tech industry” in their decisions, Goldstein suggested they did not. However, it was clearly strategically important to bring the “little guy” ahead of schedule in cases of companies that are increasingly feeling the heat of antitrust regulators around the world.

Why courts avoided copyright issues and focused on fair use

The next point goes into the weeds of court decisions. Specifically, why the court avoided commenting on the first question (copyright) and instead focused on the second question (fair use).

Before we dive into Goldstein’s account, let’s first look at how the court justified this sequence of actions in its decision. There are some interesting ambiguities here.

“Google’s hold on any of the questions presented will waive Oracle’s copyright claims. Given the rapidly changing technical, economic, and business-related circumstances, resolve the parties’ disputes. We believe that you shouldn’t answer more than you need to, but purely for discussion, the entire Sun Java API is included in the definition of what can be copyrighted. Instead, that by Google. Asks if some use of the API was “fair use”. “

Goldstein pointed out that this silence was the result of competing pressures faced by the court. On the other hand, after a decade of proceedings, there is widespread expectation that the court will make a clear decision to end the dispute. On the other hand, the significant disagreement between the judges themselves threatens the emergence of a majority view. As Goldstein said:

“Of course, the court was always concerned about reaching Five 3, and really wanted a single theory of the case that would result in a legal decision that did not reflect multiple or internal divisions … and that was verbal. There were some members of the court who asked real questions about our copyright theory and how it works, in its broader sense, sweeping our position on the doctrine of merger, etc. In a fairly broad sense that we were right in the end result, and given its flexibility, fair use really provided the easiest way forward. “

In addition, only eight judges heard oral arguments, rather than the usual nine. This could have stalled broader discoveries about API copyright that could unexpectedly spread throughout the software industry. The obvious way to avoid this problem was to make a narrower decision that made a decisive discovery in the immediate case, while minimizing unintended consequences.

swimming

Finally, a point about in-game tactics.

It’s a certain truth that Google had to defeat Oracle for the software industry and for the general rules of good behavior. As Goldstein said, “The whole world seems to be on our side. At least the world of wise people had to be okay.”

But when some of the judges suspect you are skeptical of your more obvious argument, the broader sense of copyright potential, how do you give the court a tool to do the “right thing”? Is it?

answer? Focus on the interlocutor like a laser and turn on a dime and a strong breaststroke. Goldstein:

“”[At oral argument] My larger project as a whole was trying to count in my head among the judges who felt we needed it, whether it was copyrightable or not.And by the time we arrive at Justice Briar [(who wrote the Court’s majority judgment)] I decided I didn’t, and the court decided that I wasn’t really obedient to our copyright claims … Therefore, the rest of the oral argument shifts its focus to fair use .. ..

… I decided in about 10 minutes to swim consistently in the direction of fair use and go just for that. “

footnote

1. SAS Institute Inc. By vWorld Programming Limited [2013] EWHC 69 (Ch), C-406 / 10 SAS Institute Inc. v World Programming Limited, ECLI: EU: C: 2012: 259 compliant).

2. Amicus Curiae (“Friend of the Court”) Amicus Brief is a document submitted to the court by someone who is not a party to the proceedings but wants to convey any information, prospects or arguments. , Etc. to the court for the benefit of the court. Amicus usually takes one side, but not always. Dozens of Amikas briefs were submitted to the Google vs. Oracle court, which was the significance of the case.

3. In the end, two people opposed and became six. In an oral argument in October 2020, eight judges heard the case, and Judge Ginsburg died last month. Judge Barrett, who succeeded Judge Ginsburg, was not sworn on the day of oral argument and did not participate.

