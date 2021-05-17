How Technology Makes Healthcare More Human





As the world rapidly digitizes, fear of the inhuman side of technology is widespread. These fears are no exception in the medical industry. Indeed, no one wants robots to manage their medical needs.

The pandemic strengthened people’s reservations for adopting new technology-driven methods of treating patients by emphasizing how important empathy and humanity are. But as the world turned to more technology, we discovered something really unexpected in healthcare.

Contrary to our original fears, medical digitization has proven to be even more human-centric than we could have imagined. Even through virtual connections, we have maintained and often strengthened the human element of healthcare. With the push from pandemics to digitalization, we have discovered a sweet spot. Find ways technology can support and advance innovation and healthcare, ensuring that one of the most important aspects of health care, human touch, is at the forefront of everything. We do so.

Through the transition to digitalization when the pandemic began, it turned out to be amazing. The technology actually helps bring patients closer to their GP. This is especially true in telemedicine where the patient faces a blockade. In fact, 71% of Americans are afraid to visit the clinic for COVID-19, and more and more people are planning telemedicine visits.

Prior to the telemedicine visit, the average appointment took about 2 hours, but the patient only saw a doctor for 20 minutes. This was because much of that additional time was waiting for the patient to see a doctor. The time required for an appointment can often discourage the patient from scheduling the appointment or cause the patient to cancel the appointment. Alternatively, the average length of a telemedicine visit is 13 to 15 minutes, but despite being shorter, about 53% of patients say that telemedicine increases their involvement in treatment decisions somewhat or significantly. I am reporting. In fact, as patients become more active in adopting diagnostic tools and chatbots, they are often more informed to see a doctor and ask more accurate questions about their symptoms and conditions. Become. In addition, telemedicine has simplified schedules, allowing doctors to contact patients for appointments and follow-up to provide treatment and diagnosis more quickly. One study found that during 10 weeks, only one of 825 telemedicine appointments was canceled during COVID-19. Technology not only helps provide patients with equal or better treatment, but also increases the number of patients attending visits and saves patient and physician time.

Digitization of healthcare will also help create new communities and networks and connect patients to each other. When people turned to online groups for support, a Facebook survey found that 49% of respondents received emotional support from the group during the pandemic. But technology enables more than emotional support between patients. Through different platforms and groups, patients can share and learn about the experiences, conditions and treatments of others, even miles away. For patients with rare illnesses, connecting with someone who is fighting the same condition is invaluable.

Finally, COVID-19 reveals that there are significant disparities in healthcare, and finding solutions that improve outcomes for all populations is a high priority. Technology can be used to recruit a more diverse patient population based on gender, ethnicity, income, geography, etc. found throughout the pandemic. As we sought ways to continue research and development at the height of COVID-19, we turned to distributed trials. These trials use technology to enable researchers to conduct more comprehensive and accessible research. This includes everything from using digital signatures for approval to having patients wear surveillance devices at home that allow researchers to properly track patient habits and health patterns.

It also gives patients the opportunity to participate in near-home studies, and sometimes even from the comfort of their own home. According to patients studying rare illnesses, this increased 54% of respondents’ chances of participating in the study. Technology has helped improve the overall experience patients experience during the trial, allowing researchers to connect more deeply with patients.

We often discuss that after this pandemic, the world will never be the same. Frankly, you can’t go back to the previous world. During the pandemic, we turned to technology and practiced a lot with a more efficient, inclusive, and human-centered approach. We have found ways to maintain and grow relationships between patients and their physicians, strengthen relationships across the patient population, and provide more patients with access to clinical trials and life-saving drugs. It was. If we can successfully continue and expand the digital advances established during the pandemic, our “new common sense” will be more human than ever.

Paul Hudson is the CEO of Sanofi, a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in France.

