Mobile Developer TiMi Studios – TouchArcade





In early June last year, SNK announced two new entries in the venerable Metal Slug series. One is a new mainline entry for consoles and PCs, and the other is a new mobile spin-off called a side-scrolling action / card game hybrid. Both titles were developed in-house by SNK. Then, later in the same month, SNK announced a third new Metal Slug game. This time, it was developed in collaboration with TiMi Studios, a subsidiary of Tencent Games, and studios responsible for hits such as Honor of Kings / Arena of Valor. Call of Duty: Mobile. After spending years without using the new Metal Slug game, it suddenly came out of my ears. I’m not complaining.

Anyway, the details of the in-house developed Metal Slug mobile game are still lacking, but today TiMi and SNK have released a new gameplay trailer for the refreshed take of this classic series.

Similar to the trailer that came with its first announcement in June last year, this new trailer presents TiMi’s vision for the series’ iconic characters and locales in full 3D. As someone who absolutely loves the incredible pixel art of the Metal Slug series (and most of SNK’s library), I really really like this 3D interpretation. Not only does it capture the personality known in the series, it’s also a great way to stay true to the original character and enemy design, even though it’s now a 3D model. Is the game itself good? Thanks to the press release that accompanies this new trailer, we now know that this new Metal Slug mobile game “means to facilitate different game modes, epic boss battles, player exploration and collection. It has a certain progress system. ” “”

TiMi has proven that you can use the well-known IP to create a very compelling free mobile experience. I’m also confident that I should be able to do this, as I know that the right new mainline Metal Slug is working in parallel with this new mobile iteration. For future Metal Slug games, take my cake and eat it. Unfortunately, the Metal Slug Code: J release window hasn’t been announced, but we’ll continue to monitor how it’s formed.

