Google I / O 2021 Developer Conference will feature Android 12 and probably Google Watch





Google CEO Sundar Pichai will give a keynote speech at the 2019 Google I / O Conference in Mountain View, CA on May 7, 2019 at Shoreline Amphitheatre. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) annual I / O developer conference begins Tuesday after it was completely closed last year due to a pandemic. But this time, instead of cramming the Shoreline Amphitheater outside of Googleplex in Mountain View, CA, the show will be an all-virtual incident streamed on the Google I / O website and YouTube.

As the name implies, Google I / O introduces developers to the company’s latest software development and provides a way to create next-generation apps.

But that doesn’t mean ordinary people like you, and I’m looking forward to nothing. I / O also provides the company with the opportunity to showcase their own new apps and hardware from Pixel and Nest products.

Here’s what I expected from this year’s big show:

Android 12

Google’s Android 12 may be announced, including the date it will hit the market. (Image: Google)

Google typically uses I / O to introduce the next generation of Android operating systems. Since Android is the most widely used operating system in the world, every change a company makes to its software affects millions of users.

So far, Google has briefly explained what’s working with the latest version of Android, called Android 12, through a developer preview. Take a closer look at many internal improvements, including tactile-backed audio that matches the audio cue to vibrations from the phone.

XDA Developers got the early documentation for Android 12 and showed off the new look and feel of the operating system. This includes changes to the notification panel, new privacy settings, and a permanent conversation bubble in the conversation widget that allows you to pin the home screen. I will reply from.

And of course, I / O must provide the official release date for the full public release of Android 12.

Pixel Buds A

Google’s Rick Osterloh discusses the new Pixel Buds at the Made by Google ’19 event in Manhattan, New York on October 15, 2019. REUTERS / Jefferson Siegel

Google has already announced the Pixel Buds A, but its Android Twitter account was fired and quickly removed, not only revealing the buds, but also providing information on the quick pairing feature.

The story continues

Tweets captured by talented people on 9to5Google were sent on May 4, and earphones could make their second debut on I / O. The Buds A is expected to be an entry-level version of Google’s existing Pixel Buds, which sells for $ 179.

9to5 Tweets captured by Google

Google responds to Apples (AAPL) AirPods, the Pixel Buds offer 5 hours of battery life, and the wireless charging case provides up to 24 hours of additional power. Buds use passive noise canceling instead of the more expensive active noise canceling found on AirPods Pro. This means that the Pixel Buds A should also use passive noise canceling.

Active noise-canceling earphones use the built-in microphone and speakers to play sounds that match the ambient frequencies and cancel them to limit ambient noise from interfering with the listening experience. Passive noise canceling buds more or less block your ears.

Wear OS and Pixel watch

Google has a long way to go to catch up with Apple in the smartwatch space, but there are potential for some major improvements to Wear OS and its own watches. (Image: Google)

I / O 2021 will be the first to become Google after acquiring Fitbit for $ 2.1 billion in January. It has been thought that Google could use Fitbits technology and wearable know-how to strengthen its own smartwatch division, which lags behind market leader Apple.

In April, prominent YouTube leaker Jon Prosser shared a number of renderings of the rumored Google Pixel watch on the YouTube channel. If the image is accurate, you’ll see one smartwatch that looks great. With a circular design instead of the square design of the Apple Watch, the Pixel watch has finally been able to put Google on the map as a smartwatch leader.

It also means that with the new smartwatch, Google will also showcase improvements to Wear OS, the operating system behind Google-powered wearables.

However, Google has a long way to go to catch up with Apple. According to Counterpoint Research, Apple dominates the 40% market share of the global smartwatch market. The next closet is 10% Samsung. Oh yeah, just a few leads.

News of smart home products and Google Assistant

Google has always liked to showcase new smart home products at developer conferences and will remain the same this year. Expect to see some announcements about the company’s Nest series of speakers and smart displays, and their new integration.

And, of course, Google is certain to make many announcements related to the Google Assistant. And it gets smarter every year.

Google has made the Assistant the centerpiece of smartphones and smart home devices, allowing them to be accessed at the push of a button or with their own voice. In recent years, the company has pushed the boundaries of what assistants can do by adding features such as Duplex, which allows voice assistants to make phone calls, such as for booking dinners.

Do you have any hints? Send an email to Daniel Howley on [email protected] via encrypted mail ([email protected]) and follow him on Twitter @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

