What to expect from Google I / O 2021





Adobe, Apple, and Microsoft all succeeded in the virtual version of the annual developer conference in 2020, but Google canceled I / O 2020 altogether. According to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, the search giant is back with its first virtual I / O this year. This promises “important product updates and announcements”. The viewing method and expected contents are as follows.

How to watch Google I / O 2021

Google I / O 2021 will run from May 18th to May 20th, starting at 10am Pacific Standard Time / 1pm Eastern Standard Time.

Like last year’s Apple WWDC and Microsoft Build, I / O is free and anyone can participate. The keynote will be livestreamed on YouTube (video embedded below). To attend the workshop and attend the Ask Me Anything Sessions (AMA), sign up for Google’s Event Mini Site. This mini-site allows you to create a personalized schedule for the sessions you are interested in.

Pichai is likely to be on stage for the keynote on Tuesday morning, giving the following overview of Android, Chrome, Google TV / Android TV, Wear OS, and of course search.

Most of the meetings will focus on development tools such as Firebase, Flutter, JetPack Compose, Kotlin, and progressive web apps. Some sessions will support developers in underrated categories, such as blacks and women. Developers can try out new code features in the “Virtual Sandbox” and hang out together in the “Virtual Meetups”.

Pixel 5a 5G, Pixel Buds A, etc.

Google I / O is primarily a software show, but hardware is often on the agenda. In a blog post on April 29, Google said the May 19 keynote focused on smart homes scheduled for 4:15 pm Pacific time will include a “new product announcement.” So look for a new device in Google’s Nest lineup.

Some observers have mentioned the possibilities revealed by Pixel 5a 5G smartphones. Google has confirmed that budget phones will be available in the US and Japan this year, despite a global chip shortage.

The long-rumored Pixel Watch may also be on the agenda. A glimpse of it from Jon Prosser last month, Google completed its acquisition of Fitbit in January, but it may be too early for the match to come to fruition.

9to5Google also reports that the affordable Pixel Buds A may appear, but XDA-Developers is a project named Whitechapel, where Google follows Apple’s footsteps and has its own mobile. It points out the text of Google’s developer tools that suggests that you are creating a CPU.

What’s new in Android

As with last year, the main highlights of Google I / O are information about the next version of Android and its features. Android 12 has already been released in a developer preview release, but Google tends not to include key features in its early beta. Known new features in version 12 include voice-coupled haptic feedback, a splash screen API that provides new app launch animations, ranked call notifications, improved picture-in-picture, and new camera and connectivity features. In the blog post mentioned earlier, Google developer advocate Mike Bifulco said, “Android 12 widgets have a new look and feel.”

Google Assistant

As 2021 marks the fifth year of the Google Assistant, the company’s virtual assistant will play a major role in I / O. “We look forward to hearing about what happened with the assistant over the past year, new product announcements, feature updates, and tool changes,” says Bifulco. An assistant-focused keynote will be scheduled for May 19th at 9:45 am PST.

These smart assistants are fair games to improve contextual comprehension, and Google is working on memory features, 9to5Google reports. It processes many kinds of information besides numbers, but it sounds like a turbocharged version of an old memory key in a calculator.

There are many more announcements not covered here. Keep an eye on Tuesday’s keynote to get the highlights. While you’re waiting, you can play fun Pong games on Google’s I / O registration site.

This newsletter may contain advertising, transactions, or affiliate links. By subscribing to the newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from the newsletter at any time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos