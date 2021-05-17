Google Canada Plans Beauharnois, Quebec, Data Center





Related research Google Canada reported that it plans to acquire real estate in Greater Montreal and build a data center facility in Beauharnois, Quebec. The company plans to invest $ 735 million in this project.

Both Google Canada and the Quebec government have said the construction of a data center will bring high-paying jobs to the region. The project hasn’t been scheduled, but Google also hopes to run the entire business on clean power by 2030.

Based on the industry standard of data center construction and our own experience, once the construction of the data center is started, the construction phase can provide the work of 300-500 people at the peak, and finally the operational data center It can employ dozens, at least 20 people. -In a skilled role-30, a company official said.

The Quebec Government has announced that it will repartition four hectares of land belonging to Hydro-Québec from agricultural areas to advance the initiative. The government also said compensation measures would be taken to mitigate the impact of the project on the territory and its agricultural activities.

The expansion of Google’s position in Quebec confirms its position as one of the world’s most dynamic and environmentally friendly technology centers, said Economic Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon.

In 2004, Google opened its first office in Montreal with just three employees. In February last year, it announced that it would expand its Montreal office, which will have 1,000 employees when construction is complete.

According to the company, the demand for Google services is increasing day by day, and the physical infrastructure is following the same rhythm. Acquiring this site in Beauharnois gives you the option to expand your data center infrastructure to Canada when your business needs it.

