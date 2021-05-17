Samsung Display Introduces Foldable Phone Screen Design





This year we haven’t run out of rollable display demos from manufacturers. Today, Samsung Display is the latest company to showcase new concepts for foldable and sliding screens. SamMobile has discovered a concept that is being exhibited as part of the Virtual Display Week exhibition (if you forget to mail your Happy Display Week card, it will run until Friday, so you still have time). screen.

The company calls the first concept S-foldable and uses a two-fold design that opens up to a maximum screen size of 7.2 inches. Similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 2, but folded in one. There’s also a sliding mobile display that resembles the unlucky rollable concept that LG unveiled earlier this year before leaving the smartphone space altogether.

Sliding OLED concept. Image: Samsung Display 17-inch foldable OLED. Image: Samsung Display OLED with UPC (below panel camera). Image: Samsung Display

Samsung Display also demonstrates two concepts of larger panels, including a 17-inch foldable OLED that can act as a monitor when folded and unfolded in tablet size. Finally, there is a laptop display with a more traditional look. It doesn’t fold or bend, but it does include an under-display camera that seems to be better than the last one used.

Samsung Display is a division of Samsung Electronics, which manufactures OLED panels for use by Samsung and other consumer technology manufacturers. Therefore, these concepts may end up in future Samsung products, but that is certainly not guaranteed. Overall, the company was not shy about adopting foldable technology and entered the foldable device market early. There may be more companies soon. The display OEM TCL is showing off its own concept and says it will bring it to market this year. Until then, take a closer look at the foldable concept Bingo card and fill it out.

