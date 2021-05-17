Apple’s security breach in China outlined in new report





According to a detailed report from The New York Times, Apple has made concessions on privacy and security to continue manufacturing and selling devices in China.

The focus of the report is Apple’s decision to comply with the 2016 law requiring that all personal information and data collected in China be stored in China. As a result, Apple built a data center in China and moved iCloud data for Chinese customers to China. , Managed by a Chinese company.

Apple opposed China’s efforts to better control customer data, but given China’s influence over Apple, Apple had no choice but to comply. Initially, there was disagreement about digital keys that could unlock iCloud encryption. Apple wanted to keep them in the United States, but Chinese authorities wanted to keep them in China.

Eventually, the encryption key arrived in China. It was a decision that “surprised” two unnamed Apple executives who worked on the negotiations, saying that the decision could jeopardize customer data. There is no evidence that the Chinese government has access to the data, but security experts say will China demand the data, especially given the breach of cryptographic key storage and the fact that third-party companies control their customers? Data on behalf of Apple, which states that you can simply retrieve the data without asking Apple.

“Chinese are serial iPhone breakers,” said Ross J. Anderson, a cybersecurity researcher at the University of Cambridge, who reviewed the document. “I’m sure they have the ability to break into the server.”

In a statement, Apple told The New York Times that it “never breached” the security of Chinese users and user data “or anywhere we operate.” Apple says it continues to manage the keys that protect the data of its customers in China, and its data centers in China are more advanced and cutting-edge available than those used by Apple in other countries. Uses the encryption technology of.

Apple has also removed the app from the Chinese App Store at the request of the Chinese government after China began requesting an official license to release the app. Apple told the New York Times that it is doing so to comply with Chinese law.

“These decisions are not always easy and we may not agree with the laws that shape them,” the company said. “But our priority is to create the best user experience without violating the rules we are obliged to follow.”

The New York Times report details Apple’s compromises in China and is well worth reading.

