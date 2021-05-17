Mariners drop mask requirements for fully vaccinated fans





The team announced on Monday that Seattle Mariners fans, who prove to be fully vaccinated, will be able to explore T-Mobile Park without covering their faces. In a statement, the Mariners said the change matched its stadium protocol with recent guidance from Washington’s health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A special wristband that allows the mask to be thrown away throughout the ballpark for fans who provide a document showing that they have exceeded a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson for at least two weeks. Is given. The team said maskless fans without wristbands may be asked for evidence of vaccination or to cover their faces.

Sufficient evidence of vaccination is as follows:

Vaccination card with person’s name, vaccine type, date of last dose Vaccination card separate document or photo of vaccination card on mobile device Electronic health records of healthcare providers or vaccinations from the state vaccination information system Document record.

Until at least early June, the Mariners offer a special fully vaccinated seating section and nine suites, with a ticket special of at least $ 10. Sections are open to full capacity and do not require physical distance between groups.

During Vaccine Appreciation Week, which runs until May 19, fully vaccinated fans will also see some other perks, including:

Entry lane dedicated to dedicated vaccines for Lightfield Gate and Centerfield Gate. Exclusive access to the T-Mobile’pen and view-level Trident decks, which were closed to all fans due to social distance requirements. 20% Off Food Mariners #SeaUsRise T-shirts limited to purchases of beverages at the Mariners Team Store and regular priced items (excluding signed and game items). Random lottery of prizes, including T-Mobile 5G devices with one-year T-Mobile service, two round-trip Alaska Airlines trips, an Xbox video game console, a Costco gift card, and a $ 500 Nordstrom gift card.

For fans who still need their first shot, the Mariners Vaccination Program offers free vaccinations during all games at three locations within T-Mobile Park. Visitors can choose between Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

Find out more about the Mariners’ fully vaccinated fans section on the team’s official website.

