Where to watch all Google I / O 2021 keynotes and sessions without registration





As always, Google is publishing the entire Google I / O experience on YouTube this year. Of course, you can sign up for an event and take advantage of some additional perks, such as personalized content, calendar integration, and access to multiple virtual exchanges, but if you’re like us, the announcements and what to do. I’m really here for inside information about what’s coming Google in the coming months. Here’s a workaround for anyone who wants to get a presentation in a quick and easy way without the need for additional sign-up or registration.

Google I / O 2021 on YouTube

Between Google’s main YouTube channel and the Google Developers YouTube channel, you can see all the keynotes, demos, workshops, Q & A, and technical sessions that will be part of the event over the next few days. Many videos already have placeholders with dates and times when they will be available. Again, every session has multiple playlists, and each playlist also has links to other available playlists. It’s nice to be able to log in and schedule a session using the Google I / O website, but if you want to see part of the session yourself at some point during the event, you can do it directly from YouTube. You even need to sign in.

For convenience, we have placed the playlist below. If you don’t want to go to YouTube, hang out here and sort all the content that will be online at 1pm tomorrow. Google’s main keynote then begins. time. Hopefully these simple playlists will help you understand everything Google has to share this week, as the days around here will be fun. Note: At this time, content is scheduled only for keynote and technical session playlists. When I / O starts tomorrow, others will follow.

Google I / O Developer Keynote Playlist

Google I / O technical session

Google I / O demo

Google I / O Workshop

Google I / O Q & A

