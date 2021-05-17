Seattle Mariners no longer need fully vaccinated fans to wear masks in the game





Tacoma Rainiers debuts vaccination section at opening night

Seattle-Seattle Mariners said starting Monday that fully vaccinated fans will no longer need to wear masks to participate in matches at T-Mobile Park.

Fans who have shown evidence of vaccination against COVID-19 will receive a wristband when entering the park through the Centerfield or Lightfield gates. Wristbands show that you can go without a mask while you are in the stadium.

“Maskless fans who do not have wristbands may be asked to provide evidence of vaccination,” a team official said in a news release.

Seattle, WA-August 3: An overview of the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics play at T-Mobile Park on August 3, 2020 in Seattle, WA. (Photo courtesy of Abbie Parr / Getty Images)

Earlier this month, the Mariners announced a vaccination-only section with a $ 10 ticket and other benefits.

John Stanton, Chairman and Managing Partner of the Seattle Mariners, said: “And if enough people are vaccinated, we can all go back to what we love, whether it’s sitting with family and friends, enjoying the night at the baseball stadium, and so on.”

Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced last week that all counties will enter Phase 3 of a healthy Washington roadmap to recovery plans on Tuesday, May 18. The counties currently in Phase 2 (Pierce, Kauritz, Whitman, Ferry) will also advance to Phase 3, which means 50% capacity for most indoor activities.

Prior to June 30, the county will return to full capacity in the majority of public spaces such as restaurants and cinemas, according to Insley. However, the state will soon take effect, allowing additional activities with less restrictions and enhancing the capacity of groups of fully vaccinated people.

At spectator events such as indoor and outdoor sports, there is no limit to the number of vaccinated participants.

Related: Tacoma Rainiers is the first team to provide a vaccinated section in the Puget Sound area

The Mariners minor league team affiliate Tacoma Rainiers was the first team in the region to offer a special section for vaccinated fans at home openers.

Read more information from the Mariners below.

Vaccinated seat section

The vaccine-only seating section will continue to be available until June 2. Tickets start at a minimum of $ 10. These special seating sections and nine private suites are open only to fully vaccinated adults and children aged 2 to 16 years with evidence of negative COVID-19 testing. No social distance is needed at that location.

Vaccination thanks week continues

In the May 17-19 series against the Detroit Tigers, fans who prove fully vaccinated, whether sitting in a special section or not, will be on the next special Game Day amenities. You can access it.

Exclusive entry lanes for exclusive vaccines at Lightfield Gate and Centerfield Gate; exclusive access to the T-Mobile Pen, which was closed to all fans due to social distance requirements, and a view-level Trident deck; food and 20 % Off Mariners Team Store Beverage Purchases and Regular Price Items (Excluding Signed and Game Used Items); Mariners Exclusive #SeaUsRise T-shirts.

You are also eligible to randomly draw prizes during the game. Prizes include a T-Mobile 5G device with one year of T-Mobile service, two round trips to Alaska Airlines, a Microsoft Xbox video game console, a Costco gift card, a $ 500 Nordstrom gift card, a stylist consultation, and a Nodestrom restaurant. Includes lunch at.

Related: Prizes and perks offered in Mariners games to promote COVID-19 vaccination

Proof of vaccination

Complete vaccination is defined as at least 14 days after the last dose of a double or single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Evidence of complete vaccination is accepted:

A vaccination card with the person’s name, vaccine type and date of last dose; a photo of the vaccination card on another document or mobile device; prevention from the healthcare provider’s electronic health record or state vaccination information system Documentary record of vaccination.

Proof of Negative COVID-19 Test

The following is accepted as proof that the COVID-19 test is negative.

Printed document from test provider or lab; email or text message displayed on mobile device from test provider or lab.

The proof of a negative test must include the person’s name, the type of test performed, and the date of the negative test.

For PCR tests, negative results must be within the last 72 hours. For antigen testing, negative results must be within the last 24 hours.

T-Mobile Park Pop-up Vaccine Clinic

For fans who haven’t received the COVID-19 vaccine yet, Mariners has partnered with Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and the City of Seattle to offer free vaccines during matches at T-Mobile Park. Vaccines are available at three locations within the stadium without reservation. The clinic has an EMS representative from the Seattle Fire Department with the support of VMFH medical professionals.

Eligible fans can choose between double-dose Pfizer or single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Those who receive the first dose can receive a second dose at one of Seattle’s regional vaccination sites. No reservation required.

For more information

Log on to Mariners.com/Vaccinated for more information on special vaccination sections and rewards.

