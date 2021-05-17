



You can add videos to your Google Slides presentation from YouTube or Google Drive. To add a video to your Google Slides presentation[挿入]From the drop-down menu[ビデオ]Choose. Once you’ve added the video to your Google Slides presentation, you’re free to move and resize it. For more stories, visit Insider’s TechReference library.

If you want to make your Google Slides presentation more interactive and interesting, embedding a video is an easy option.

Google Slides has three ways to add videos to your presentation. You can search for YouTube videos, paste specific YouTube URLs, or upload videos from Google Drive.

Here’s how to add a video to your Google Slides presentation:

Quick Tip: Google Slides allows you to add YouTube videos only by URL. Videos hosted on other platforms such as Vimeo cannot be added to Google Slides presentations.

How to add video to Google Slides

1. Go to slides.google.com to create a new slideshow or open the created slideshow.

2. In the toolbar at the top[挿入]Click and[ビデオ]Choose.

[挿入]Click the tab and from the drop-down menu[ビデオ]Select an option.Abbey White / Insider

3.[ビデオの挿入]The window is[YouTube検索]Opens in a tab. Enter a keyword or title for the YouTube video you want to embed in the search field, click the magnifying glass icon, or press Enter.

4. From the search results, select the video you want to embed.

Select the YouTube video you want to add to your Google Slides presentation.Abbey White / Insider

5. If you want to add YouTube video to Google Slides using URL[ビデオの挿入]When the window appears,[URL別]Click the tab.

6. Open the YouTube video you want to embed in another browser tab and copy the URL.

7. Paste the URL of the video into the text field.

Paste the required YouTube video URL into the text field.Abbey White / Insider

8. If you want to add Google Drive video files to Google Slides[ビデオの挿入]When the window opens[Googleドライブ]Click the tab. Remember that you need to upload or save your video to Google Drive in advance.

9.[マイドライブ],[共有ドライブ],[共有],[最近]Select one of the tabs to find the file you want to upload.

10. With the video you want to add selected and highlighted,[選択]Click.

Select the video you want to upload from Drive to Google Slides.Abbey White / Insider

11. Once the video is added to your Google Slides presentation, click and drag the file to place the video where you want it on your slides. A red guideline appears on the slide to help you center it on the slide.

Quick Tip: To resize a video you’ve added to Google Slides, click and drag one of the blue boxes on the edge of the video.

