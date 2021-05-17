France says Google says Microsoft’s cloud service is okay with sensitive data





(Reuters) Securely store some of France’s most sensitive state and corporate data using cloud computing technology developed by Alphabet Google and Microsoft, if licensed to a French company The government said on Monday that it could.

This comment is part of a strategic plan presented by France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and two other ministers, recognizing the US technological advantage in this area and being completely homemade. This is in contrast to previous calls from European politicians for alternatives.

Google and Microsoft, along with market leader Amazon, dominate the territory of data storage around the world, fueling concerns about the risk of US surveillance in Europe following the adoption of the 2018 US CLOUD Act.

Still, reliable cloud computing alternatives can be developed within Europe by guaranteeing the location of servers on the French soil and European ownership of companies that store and process data, Le Maire said. I am.

Therefore, we have determined that the best companies, especially those thinking about Microsoft and Google, can license all or part of their technology to French companies, Le Mer said at a news conference. He didn’t mention Amazon.

Google welcomed the explanation provided by the French government and added that it supported the need for the highest level of security.

Microsoft said this is good news for Frances’ digital transformation, which is completely independent.

Amazon’s cloud unit is working through partnerships with several major French companies, including state-owned telecommunications company Orange, France’s general manager Julian Gruth told Reuters.

This is what we have been doing for many years, he said.

Le Maire compared the license he mentioned with the licenses found in the 1960s in the field of private nuclear energy between France and the United States.

So-called trusted cloud labels are delivered to companies that provide cloud computing services that respect the principles spoken by Le Maire and other conditions set by Frances cybersecurity agency ANSI.

OVHcloud and Dassault Systemses Outscale are two French companies that already meet these criteria. OVHcloud said it partnered with Google at the end of last year to build cloud computing capabilities.

Cedric Odigital’s Minister hopes that another French-American alliance will emerge in this area to ensure the independence of French data and to obtain the best technology. I will.

