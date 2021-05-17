Pokemon GO Luminous Legend Team Rocket Challenge is now live





As part of Pokemon Go’s Luminous Legend Y event (starting May 18th tomorrow), developer Niantic has launched the Team Go Rocket Challenge in the game. If players around the world can beat the 25 million Team Go Rocket growls together by May 23, Niantic will unlock some of the bonuses later in the event, including the new Shiny Pokemon.

The bonus will be available from May 25th. First, all players will receive three times the normal XP to catch Pokemon for the rest of the event. What’s more, Galarian Zigzagoons will begin appearing in 1-star raid battles. This will increase your chances of catching regional variations of Pokemon Go.

Perhaps most attractive is that Niantic will also introduce Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon to the game if the player can complete the challenge. This shiny variant is still available after the Luminous Legends Y event is over.

As Niantic detailed earlier, the Luminous Legends Y event is divided into two parts. The first part will run from May 18th to 24th, featuring many dark-type Pokemon and their debut Pancham. Panda Pokemon hatch from strange eggs along with some other monsters. You will also complete the Team Go Rocket-themed Timed Research task.

The second part of the event will be held from May 25th to 31st. This part has the theme of Eevee. Evolved Pokemon appear in the wild more often than usual during this leg of the event, and their evolved form is featured in a 3-star raid. What’s more, Niantic introduces Eevee’s fairy-type evolution, Sylveon, and offers the first opportunity to get it in the game.

The legendary Pokemon Ibertal will also debut in Pokemon Go. Pokemon Y Cover Monsters will appear in 5-star raids throughout the event from May 18th to June 1st. For more information, please visit the official Pokemon Go blog.

