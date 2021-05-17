How to upload all photos to Google Photos before June 1st





As of June 1st, photos uploaded to Google Photos will be counted in storage, so if you want to save all the photos and videos you took on your mobile phone, you will have to pay for Google One. Otherwise, you need to find another way to back them up in the cloud.

Of course, Google Photos is a great way to see your photos, and powerful search makes it easy to find photos of a particular person, place, or time.

That’s why it makes sense to include all your photos in Google Photos. Also, if you haven’t uploaded it yet, upload it now. If you upload it before June 1st, it will be saved for free. That’s right. After the deadline, your photos will remain on Google’s servers and will not be deleted or blocked without payment. This is a common misconception.

If you have a photo library full of photos taken before you own your smartphone, like me, they may be sitting on a hard drive somewhere. Google couldn’t upload them easily, but there are two ways to upload all your photos, one of which is automatic.

Upload to Google Photos via web browser

Before we get to the best way, here’s the obvious way. Go to photos.google.com and[アップロード]Click.

Unfortunately, the Google Photos upload option only uploads content from a single folder, so the easy method doesn’t work for most people.

Most people store their photos in multiple folders, so they have albums on different occasions. You can’t use this option unless you look at dozens or hundreds of folders and copy or move those photos into one folder.

For each folder you have[アップロード]You can use the buttons with a lot of effort, but if you have more than 100, this is also impractical.

Tip: Before uploading all your photos, upload one or two to make sure you can correctly identify when Google Photos was taken. Otherwise you will have a hard time finding them again.

Once uploaded, you will be able to enter the date the photo was taken, such as “May 22, 2000”, and all photos after that date will be displayed. If not, search for the exact filename of the uploaded photo and it will appear in Google Photos. Click the i symbol at the top to see the information for that photo.

If there is a problem and the “acquisition date” is not correctly identified, you will need to use a tool to edit this data.

Upload to Google Photos via backup and sync

Therefore, you have the best option to upload your entire photo library to Google Photos. To do this, you need to download Google’s Backup and Sync Utility, select one or more folders to sync, and then leave them for uploading your photos and the videos in those folders.

If these folders are on the NAS drive like me, you may not be able to select the root folder for backup and sync. The workaround is to create a folder in it (called an upload, etc.) and move all the folders of your photos into it.

Here’s how to install Backup and Sync and upload all those snaps to Google Photos step by step.

Note: This only works on Windows computers. If you want to upload your camera roll from your mobile phone, you need to install the Google Photos app on your Android or iPhone. This guide is primarily intended for people who are already running it and want to upload photos stored on their Windows laptop or PC.

1. First, go to the Google Photos website https://photos.google.com/apps and go to[ダウンロード]Click the button.

2. Once the file is downloaded, click on the file in your web browser or navigate to the folder where the downloaded file is normally downloaded. Double-click the file (called installbackupandsync.exe) and[開始]Click the button.

3. You need to sign in to the Google account you want to use for Google Photos.

4. On the setup screen,[写真とビデオのバックアップ]Choose.

5. Next, you need to tell backup and sync which folder your photos are in. This is as easy as clicking the box next to the photo, but if the photo is stored in a different location, such as another folder on your hard drive, on an external drive or NAS drive,[フォルダの選択]Click to move.

You can sync multiple folders, but you cannot select multiple folders at the same time.

6. For photo and video upload size[高品質]Make sure that is selected. This is the only option that does not count towards storage allocation.

7.[スタート]Click to start uploading the photos and videos in the selected folder to Google Photos by backup and sync.

8. To check the progress, click the ^ symbol on the Windows taskbar, then click the small white cloud symbol. A scroll list of uploaded files is displayed.

The time it takes to upload all your photos and videos depends on the total amount of data you upload and the upload speed of your internet connection. This is usually much slower than the download speed.

Keep your laptop or computer turned on while uploading files. In my case, at a 16Mbps upload speed, it took about 24 hours to upload 30,000 photos and videos from hundreds of folders on the NAS drive.

