North Star announces, guess release date





Ubisoft has confirmed the next season of R6 Siege: North Star.

R6 Siege North Star Release Date – Most likely to appear in June 2021

If you need help, check it out. pic.twitter.com/zaoqcaciVF

— Rainbow Six Siege (@ Rainbow6Game) May 17, 2021

“If you need help,” Ubisoft’s tweet says, “Just look up.” Rainbow Six Seagace is aiming for a major upgrade for the next season. Ubisoft’s announcement hasn’t given us much information to work on yet, but the words in the tweet have already caused a lot of speculation. Just look up? Can I finally get air support and helicopters in the game? Do you know.

Ubisoft’s next season confirmation hasn’t yet revealed a release date. However, given that the R6 Siege season lasts about three and a half months, North Star is likely to appear in June of this year. Ubisoft will definitely provide the details in the next few days, so you don’t have to guess too much. Formal confirmation will be received shortly.

Meanwhile, R6 Siegee sports remains a spectacle. The Razer Rainbow Six Siege Invitational started last week and the tournament ended this Saturday. The next season will help gamers reset their taste buds after a well-fought competition. We also hope that the finals of the tournament will reveal the rest of the details of the new season.

R6 Siege will be one of the game titles as a service that Ubisoft will focus on in the coming years. Will R6 Siegebene benefit most from this shift as Ubisoft’s focus shifts from triple-A games to game titles as free play and services? We hope North Star will give you a complete picture of Ubisoft’s new efforts at Rainbow Six Siege.







