Google teases “brand new Wear version” with I / O 2021





Within 24 hours of I / O 2021, Google is teasing the “brand new Wear version”. It’s in the midst of a surge in development over the last few weeks, from Gboard to rumors about Samsung’s next wearable.

To promote the I / O adventure, Google detailed this morning on how each product will experience in the virtual world. The description of the “Android & Google Play” space is as follows.

Check out the latest beta version of Android 12, Jetpack Compose updates, new Wear versions and more. Lots of new blog posts, videos, and code labs!

Google not only confirms that Android 12 Beta 1 will be released on schedule on I / O, but also mentions a “new Wear version”.

Today’s Wear OS updates are split into new OS releases, Play Services, and component updates via the Play Store, so it’s unclear what exactly that means. On the other hand, the degree of visual, functional, or fundamental change is unknown.

We are already hoping that the platform update (probably H-MR3) will expose the tiles to third-party developers and provide details of the process in I / O sessions. Meanwhile, Google teased Android 11 for Wear OS (from 9 Pie) last fall. This week will be a great opportunity to learn more about its deployment.

Twitter’s Wear OS also invited people to attend the main keynote at 10am tomorrow. The company uses “it’s time” and other derivatives to make fun of Wear at developer meetings.

Wear OS Details:

