Apple’s Phil Schiller talks about App Store fees, Amazon streaming contracts, and other trials





Apple Fellow and former marketing chief Phil Schiller are on Monday at Epic Games v. Participated in an Apple trial and revealed various details about the App Store and developer policy.

For example, Schiller said Apple will actually reduce the 30% fee for in-app purchases of certain apps to 15% in exchange for a platform that supports the Apple TV app.

“The Apple TV team met with premium content providers to explain what they plan to do to integrate this new experience. For example, integrate with the Siri Voice Assistant to find shows on any of these providers. I needed to have an app experience. ”

As a result, members of the Apple Video Partner Program will pay Cupertino’s tech giant a 15% reduction in in-app purchases in the first year of their subscription.

At another point in the testimony, Schiller helped Epic Games’ antitrust proceedings get approval from the App Store for a small business program that would reduce the annual fee rate for companies under 1 million to 15%. I admitted. He said the Epic Games complaint wasn’t the reason Apple introduced the program, but “it certainly helped.” The program is reportedly underway since 2016.

Similarly, Schiller said the 15% commission is as low as Apple pays at a discounted rate due to fraud and money laundering concerns. He added that Apple’s fraud prevention team is “extremely worried” about fee levels below 15%.

Apple Fellow has also identified the existence of a group within Apple called FEAR, or fraud, engineering, algorithms, and risks. According to Schiller, the team operates new features such as fraud prevention, piracy protection, anti-spam, and risk management. He added that the team is “totally different” from Apple’s standard App Review division.

Schiller said Apple wouldn’t automatically provide developers with customer emails regarding anti-steering rules or guidelines that prohibit App Store developers from promoting external services. However, developers can request Apple to email their customers. Once the contact information is available, developers can generally contact customers about purchasing in-app items from outside the App Store. However, this cannot be targeted, so a single customer will not receive personalized email ads.

Schiller also talked about gaming services such as Microsoft’s xCloud. According to executives, cloud gaming services make it impossible to regulate and maintain the App Store experience. Specifically, Apple wants to assign age restrictions, parental controls, app specifications, privacy policies, and other attributes to each app. This cannot be done with xCloud or other products.

Asked about a comparison between game services and movie apps, Schiller said companies like Netflix require users to sign in to their accounts and agree to a single privacy policy. For example, customers do not sign in to a single show or series in the same way as a game.

Schiller revealed earlier Monday that Apple is building a new developer center on the Cupertino campus, and that the company spends about $ 50 million annually on worldwide developer conferences.

