New privacy policy not postponed: WhatsApp to HC | Indian News





New Delhi: Monday’s instant messaging platform WhatsApp told the High Court of Delhi that the new privacy policy has not been postponed and came into effect on May 15. In front of Judges DN Patel and Jyoti Singh, he revealed that the policy has not been extended, but the account will not be deleted immediately. We are still trying to convince consumers, but if they do not accept slowly, these accounts will be slowly deleted. Kapil Sibal, a senior advocate on behalf of the company, said there was no universal deadline for this. In response, the Center sought a direction for society, claiming that WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian computer’s and information technology (IT) laws and regulations. A media platform to maintain the status quo. In a performance at Center ASG Chetan Sharma, India has the largest number of WhatsApp users in the world and said there is an urgent need to maintain the status quo. He added that the government wrote to Facebook CEO about the issue and is waiting for a response. However, both WhatsApp and its parent company, Facebook, opposed the stay. We emphasized that the move to delete an account does not violate Indian law, which states that it is on a case-by-case basis, but there is no same time limit. The HC then posted an issue on June 3rd for a detailed hearing. It has heard a series of petitions that challenge the new privacy policy. It also issued notices to the Center, Facebook and WhatsApp, seeking approval for one of the lawyer’s petitions claiming that the new policy violates users’ rights to privacy under the Constitution. When the issue was first listed before a single judge, the center treated Indian users differently than Europeans over WhatsApp opting out of a new privacy policy that is a government concern. He said he was investigating the issue. He also said that Indian users were “unilaterally” exposed to changes in their privacy policy through instant messaging platforms, and that the government was investigating them.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEMail

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos