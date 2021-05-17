Google doesn’t say whether to update the blurry map of Gaza





Image: Google Maps screenshot

Google has refused to say if there are plans to update Google Maps with high-resolution images of Israel and the Gaza Strip now that the law banning such images has been lifted. For years, public satellite images in this area have been blurred due to US regulations that limit the quality and availability of such images. The law was lifted last year and at least one company used by Google Maps is now offering higher-resolution images of the area.

Apple said it’s working to update its map product with higher-resolution images, but Google hasn’t said what it will do.

“If everything is equal (no legal restrictions, there are images available, etc.), there is no reason to explain why Gaza has old low resolution images,” said Open Training. Research director Eric Toler said. Source research organization Bellingcat told Motherboard in an online chat.

Google is considering an opportunity to update satellite imagery when high-resolution images are available to Motherboard, but when asked specifically whether to update Israeli and Gaza images, He said he had no plans to share it at this time.

High-resolution images are very important for open source researchers who use satellite imagery to pinpoint exactly what is happening during a conflict. For example, a new satellite image shows after Israel bombed a skyscraper in Gaza. Researchers regularly compare past satellite imagery with current satellite imagery to study the public interest, such as environmental destruction, the creation of military bases, mass graves, the development of new buildings, and the destruction of war. I am.

Such images are especially useful during the current Gaza War. A recent Israeli strike killed 198 people and injured about 1,300 in Gaza, according to health officials in Gaza. A Hamas rocket launched from Gaza recently killed 10 people in Israel.

Last June, a US regulation called Kyl-Bingaman Amendment (KBA) was amended. This means that everyone has legal access to high resolution images. Foreign policy added that the KBA had previously limited the quality and availability of images produced by US companies covering Israel, which in turn restricted occupied territories.

But almost a year later, Google Maps, and Apple and Microsoft’s own map products, still use low-resolution images in the region. Apple has told the BBC that it is working to update the map to a higher resolution. Microsoft, which owns the Bing Maps product, did not respond to Motherboard’s request for comment. At the time of writing, it seems that low resolution images are also displayed.

According to Toler, as part of that, Google has quickly updated its Maps products for other regions and competitors.

“Google is good at getting fresh images on Google Earth in eastern Ukraine during a conflict and was so responsive that it has an internal policy of updating images in conflict zones of interest. It’s clear, “Treler told the motherboard.

Google told its motherboard that it sources Google Maps and images of the Earth from a variety of public, government, commercial and private sector providers. One of them is Maxar Technologies, a well-known geospatial data company. According to the copyright stamps on the Google Maps site itself, at least some of the current low-resolution images available on Google Maps in Gaza are from McDonald’s.

Maxar has taken at least some high resolution images of the area and shared them with others. Christoph Koettl, a visual research journalist at the New York Times, tweeted two images provided by Maxar last week. These images show in more detail the impact of the ongoing conflict. Maxar accepted the request for comment, but did not respond in time for the release.

“I don’t think we’ll have problems in days or weeks, but in months to years (as we’re seeing in the KBA changes now), we’ll start to scratch our heads a bit.” Mr. Tolerer talked about Google.

