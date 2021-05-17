Visit to Japan’s big-name space station, and travel to the moon – Durango Herald





Yusaku Maezawa, CEO of ZOZO, who booked a ride on SpaceX’s moon, will try the International Space Station first. Yusaku Maezawa announced on Thursday that he had purchased two seats from Russia’s Soyuz capsule. (Koji Sasahara / Associated Press file)

Koji Sasahara

Cape Canaveral, Florida. Japanese fashion tycoons who have booked a SpaceX ride on the Moon will try the International Space Station first.

“I’m going to the ISS before the moon,” Yusaku Maezawa announced on Twitter on Thursday.

Maezawa bought two seats in a Russian Soyuz capsule. He will explode in December on a 12-day mission with a production assistant and a professional astronaut.

I’m very curious, how about life in space? So Maezawa said in a statement that he would look it up and share it with the world.

According to Virginia-based Space Adventures, which brokered the deal, he will be the first to pay his way to the space station in more than a decade. A Space Adventures spokeswoman refused to reveal the cost. From 2001 to 2009, the company sent seven other tourists to the space station.

Maezawa’s trip to the Moon on Elon Musk’s starship is tentatively scheduled for 2023. Instead of landing with the eight contest winners, he flies around the moon.

Yusaku Maezawa (45), who launched the online retail clothing business, will be joined by photographer and assistant Yozo Hirano. They are escorted by Russian astronaut Alexander Misserkin, who spent almost a year on a space station in two separate missions. The launch is scheduled for December 8th from Kazakhstan.

The announcement on Thursday will take place in the midst of a surge in private space initiatives.

The Russian space agency announced on Thursday that Russian actresses and film directors will be launched on the space station in October for filming. The title of the movie is tentatively “Challenge”.

In January, the first private mission from the United States to the space station will involve three businessmen from the United States, Canada, and Israel, paying about $ 55 million per person. They will be launched from the Kennedy Space Center on a SpaceX Dragon Capsule and will be accompanied by a former NASA astronaut currently working at Houston-based Axiom Space. The company plans private missions to the space station about twice a year.

Before the space station visits, SpaceX will begin its first private spaceflight with four people on board, including tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who purchased the mission. They will spend three days orbiting the globe in September.

This is really the US manned spaceflight renaissance, “NASA’s director of commercial spaceflight, Filma Calister, told reporters Monday. I think it’s the perfect word for what we are experiencing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos