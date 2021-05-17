AT & T’s $ 43 billion WarnerMedia spin-off creates a new content colossus – TechCrunch





TechCrunch Top 3

Today’s biggest story is about the endless cash flow to InsurTech, the ability of software companies to record accelerated revenue growth, and the market leverage of major technology platforms.

Jerry raises $ 28 million. Adding another name to the list of startups working to build the insurance market, Jerry twists the model and injects large amounts of new cash. Startups want to help consumers not only find insurance, but also pursue the concept of superappli, but they’re heading in a new direction. Learn more about InsurTech Marketplace and its growth. (Insurtech is very hot overall and worth remembering.)

Monthly.com unveiled: Corporate communications and planning startup Monday.com has long been known to have over $ 100 million in annual recurring revenue. Well, I finally applied for publication. So I looked at the numbers that show that revenue growth is accelerating. But more important than raw math was the implicit point from the news that the IPO market remained open and more than the latest SPAC deals. This is good news for late startups everywhere.

Apple adds lossless for free: Spotify wants to charge for higher quality streaming. Apple has decided not to do so. And that’s not good news for small businesses. That’s because we need to increase revenue per user over time. Apple, which has infinite money, is not. Spotify-Apple’s war is remarkable because it contrasts incumbents with music streaming spaces. Let’s see how Spotify counterattacks.

Startup and VC

It looks like every startup in the world has raised more money, so here’s an overview of the latest deals, sorted by size.

Fave will raise $ 2.2 million to connect fans and creators. Founder Jacquelle Amankonah Horton wants to fill the space between fans and the creators they love. Given that creators have been the general market focus for the last quarter, the company makes sense.

Merge Raises $ 4.5 Million for HR and Finance APIs: Merge provides a single API for connecting products to all types of finance and HR products. Similar to Super API. And what we’re guessing is developer-led sales campaigns and on-demand pricing, in the midst of the zeitgeist of today’s startup business model.

Telda will raise $ 5 million for Egyptian neo-banking. The Telda Round is cool not only because it doesn’t cover enough Egyptian technology, but also because it contains Sequoia money. American venture capital is looking farther and farther for the next deal.

Houm Raises $ 8 Million to Sell LatAm Homes: TechCrunch describes Houm as an all-in-one platform to help homeowners rent and sell real estate in Latin America. A recent Y Combinator graduate participated in the 2021 Winter Accelerator Batch.

Code Ocean will raise $ 21 million for collaborative data science. In short, Code Ocean provides data jockeys with a small container platform that allows you to easily share all the components you need for your data and analytics. And now I have more money to pursue that vision.

Ankorstore will raise $ 102 million to supply the indie store. Originally from France, Ankorstore offers wholesale products to small retailers. And Tiger just poured capital into the company. This means that the startup has some of the most intriguing financial support today.

Another Hardware SPAC: Bright Machines is published via SPAC. Our own Ron Miller has helped us delve into the company and its financial results.

The battle for voice recognition in the car is intensifying

Until recently, integrating affordable speech recognition software into automobiles was from a science fiction.

But last year, the percentage of vehicles offering in-vehicle connectivity services reached 45%. By 2024, analysts predict that cars with voice recognition will account for 60% of the market.

Given how much time many of us spend holding the steering wheel, there are countless applications for this technology. The latest Extra Crunch Market Map has created a roster of key players and determined the size of common market opportunities before contacting investors to see where they are betting.

Big Tech Co., Ltd.

Like the startup market, Big Tech has been very busy for the last few days, so here’s your run-through:

JD.coms Logistics Subsidiary Unveiled: Good news from the Chinese startup market is rare these days. Here are some. Not only does this help change the description of the country’s technology scene a bit, but it also emphasizes how volatile the global e-commerce market is.

SpaceX has transmitted an additional 52 Starlink satellites. Use the local high speed internet. So we can all move to Montana. (Please.)

GoJek and Tokopedia are the GoTo group: TechCrunch reports that there is an expected combination of the two largest startups in Indonesia. Of course, GoJek has a ride-hailing service business, and Tokopedia is a marketplace. Now that single giant entity.

Microsoft makes the team better for your parents: what happens when your Discord deal dies? Well, you make your current chat video group service better for the average person, it turns out. Aside from the game, the team may be Microsoft’s best shot of consumer play that works for some time.

Finally, are BigTelco companies throwing away media assets and reducing leverage before spending more on infrastructure? Don’t tell me anymore, AT & T was already hip to it. (Or you can limit some shareholder return programs a bit. Did you know?)

