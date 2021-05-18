Mass Effect: Legendary Edition-How to Romance Reala with Mass Effect 1





Note: This guide contains some Mass Effect 1 spoilers, so if you want to read Mass Effect: Legendary Edition as blindly as possible, we recommend that you stop reading now.

The engine that drives the Mass Effect game is the player’s choice, and in Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, one of those choices is who to pursue a romantic relationship with in the crew. Mass Effect 1 has human choices and potentially non-human Liara T’Soni. Whether you’re playing as a male or female Commander Shepard, you can romance Riara. If you know how, it’s actually pretty easy.

The main secret to romance someone in a Mass Effect game is to talk to them often and run out of all dialogue options. Interacting with the crew between missions is a way to know them (and, in fact, to get the most out of these games), but it’s essential to building relationships that transcend friendship. Here’s what you need to get Liara interested and how to fix your relationship with Liara:

Save Riara from Therm

The first and most important item, of course, is that you need to have a reala on your team before you can worry about building a relationship with her. Recruiting Reala is one of three missions that will be available after leaving Citadel early in the game to gain Specter status. You’ll have to search for Riara in the galaxy’s Artemis Tau sector, and you can finally find her on the planet Therm. You do not have to perform this mission first. In fact, you can hold it until the game is almost over, but the sooner Liara joins the team, the easier it will be to build trust. with her.

Talk to Riara between missions

As mentioned earlier, talking to the team between missions is the key to advancing the relationship with the team, whether romantic or not. With Riara on the team, find her in Normandy and talk to her after all major planetary missions: Therme, Ferros, Noveria, and Vermia. During these conversations, open a new discussion with Riara and select the Survey dialog option on the left side of the dialog wheel to learn more about her backstory.

You’ll also want to choose frivolous dialogue options and avoid choosing rebels who seem to confuse Reala. In other words, you must be kind to her, perhaps as you would expect. If you treat her badly, she loses interest.

At some point in these conversations, Liara admits shepherd was fascinated and talks about relationships. You can start on that path by selecting the dialog option that indicates that the relationship is open.

If a love triangle is formed, choose Riara

Mass Effect 1 allows you to flirt with multiple characters and pursue relationships. If you’re a male Commander Shepard, you can also pursue a romantic relationship with Ashley Williams. For female Commander Shepard, Kaidan Arenko is your other option. At some point, Liara and other options ask if you are interested in something else. When you tell Liara that you are interested in someone else, she respects it and closes her relationship. (You can also shut it down by insisting that your relationship remains professional.)

However, it is possible to actively pursue both relationships at the same time, resulting in a scene where the interests of both loves face a shepherd about the situation. At that point, you need to make a choice. Be aware of the dialog options at that point, as your selection will be fixed to one option, but the other option will be shut down. But obviously, if Riara is your choice, you should choose her.

Important moment

Talking to Riara reveals some important things about her. Reassure her that she has never pursued a romantic relationship and is now hesitant to do so, so tell her that you don’t have to hurry.

After completing Feros, Noveria, Therum and Virmire, there is another important romantic moment with Liara at the citadel. Keep choosing the frivolous Paragon dialog option to clarify your desires.

Finally, after leaving Citadel on the last leg of the game, there is a final romantic moment with Riara. Again, you need to select Paragon. This provokes the conclusion of the romance and sex scene between Riara and Shepherd.

Rekindling with Reala in Mass Effect 3

If you’ve played Mass Effect: Legendary Edition to the end, keep in mind that you have another opportunity to romance Liara, whether or not you play in Mass Effect 1. Depending on your past choices, Mass Effect 3 will give you another chance when you can start a new relationship with her or rekindle your old relationship.

GameSpot may receive commissions from retail offers.

