ASUS ZenFone 8 and ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip





ASUS recently announced two new flagship smartphones. This article compares these two flagship mobile phones, the ASUS ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip. Both of these phones are very attractive in their own right, but they are quite different when compared. ASUS actually surprised many with the specs and technology that could be packed inside the compact flagship ZenFone 8.

ZenFone 8 is considerably smaller than ZenFone 8 Flip, but more powerful than its larger siblings. It is certainly so. Both phones are aimed at completely different types of consumers, but there are many that they can offer. Both phones are affordable and more affordable than their competitors. This is another factor worth considering when buying a new flagship phone. The ZenFone 8 series starts at just € 599. This article will help you better understand the difference between these two phones so that you can make informed choices. Let’s start comparing ASUS ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip!

SpecsASUS ZenFone 8ASUS ZenFone 8Flip Screen Size 5.9 inch fullHD + Super AMOLED flat display (refresh rate 120Hz) 6.69 inch fullHD + Super AMOLED flat display (refresh rate 90Hz) Screen resolution 2400 x 10802400 x 1080SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 888Qualcomm Snapdragon 888RAM6GB / 8GB / 16GB 8GB UFS 3.1); Non-expandable 128GB / 256GB; Expandable rear camera 64MP (f / 1.8 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, 26mm lens, PDAF, OIS) 12MP (ultra wide, f / 2.2 aperture, 112 degree FoV, 14mm Lens, 1.4um pixel size, dual pixel PDAF) 64MP (f / 1.8 aperture, 0.8um pixel size, 26mm lens, PDAF, OIS) 12MP (ultra wide f / 2.2 aperture, 112 degree FoV, 14mm lens, 1.4um pixel size , Dual pixel PDAF) 8MP (f / 2.4 aperture, telephoto, PDAF, 3x optical zoom) Front camera 12MP (f / 2.5 aperture, 28mm lens, 1.22um pixel size, dual pixel PDAF) Same battery as rear (flip camera) 4,000mAh, non-removable, 30W wired charging, reverse wired charging 5,000mAh, non-removable, 30W fast charging.Reverse Wired Charging Dimensions 148 x 68.5 x 8.9mm 165 x 77.3 x 9.6mm Weight 169g 230g Connectivity 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C Security In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Optical) In-Display Fingerprint Scanner (Optical) OS Android 11ZenUI 8Android 11ZenUI 8 Price € 599 / € 669 / € 799 € 799 BuyASUSASUSASUSZenFone 8 vs ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip: Design

Therefore, the first big difference that is easy to find is in the design. ASUS ZenFone 8 does not have a flip camera like the ZenFone 8 Flip. ZenFone 8 uses the hole in the display camera for the front camera, and ZenFone 8 Flip uses the rear camera as the front camera. This is a similar approach offered by the ZenFone 7 series. Both of these smartphones had flip cameras, but the ZenFone 8 series doesn’t.

With this setting, ZenFone 8 Flip can completely throw away the hole in the display camera and the front camera. Still, the flip camera setup includes moving parts, so you need to be a little more careful when using the phone. Both smartphones are made of metal and glass, and the ZenFone 8 Flip is quite large. It is considerably taller, wider and thicker than its siblings. It’s also much heavier than the ZenFone 8 (230 grams vs. 169 grams).

Both devices include an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. Both have curved backs and are fairly slippery. The feel is quite different due to the difference in size and weight. ZenFone 8 is definitely easier to use, especially with one hand. These two devices are aimed at completely different types of consumers, so they depend on what you need. If you use your phone frequently with one hand and don’t need moving parts inside your phone, use ZenFone 8. If you need something else, you need a bigger phone and hate the holes in the display camera … ZenFone 8 Flip A sure choice.

ASUS ZenFone 8 and ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip: Display

ASUS ZenFone 8 features a 5.9-inch fullHD + (2400 x 1080) Super AMOLED display. This display offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and supports HDR10 + content. It has a peak brightness of 1,100 nits and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus, the latest protection from Corning. The display of the device is flat, and here we are checking the display aspect ratio of 20: 9. It has become more or less standard these days.

The ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip, on the other hand, offers a 6.67-inch fullHD + (2400 x 1080) Super AMOLED display. The display offers a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 knits. The panel is flat and protected from Corning by Gorilla Glass 6. The display also offers a 20: 9 display aspect ratio. Based on these specifications, it is very clear that ZenFone 8 is ordered on top of ZenFone 8 flips.

As a result, ZenFone 8 displays offer better protection and higher display aspect ratios. However, the difference between these two panels is not that great. Both panels offer great vibrant colors, great viewing angles, and their deep AMOLED black. If you have sharp eyes, you’ll notice that the ZenFone 8 scrolls smoothly. However, given the high refresh rate, this is not surprising. Both displays are very good, but I don’t have much to complain about here.

ASUS ZenFone 8 and ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip: Performance

But what about performance? Well, it’s great on both devices. In fact, there is no visible difference in performance between these two phones. Both are powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, with contemporary RAM and flash storage, and very similar storage. All of that basically brings very fluid performance in all situations where you put them.

These two phones perform great for tab opening and closing, browsing, multimedia consumption, photo and video processing, and more. Basically any normal job you can think of, these two phones can do it without thinking twice. The same is true for games. ASUS has included some features of ROG Phone here, but it does include quite a few of them. ROG Phone has a great portfolio of gaming features, and you can experience many of them on these two devices as well. Playing games on both devices is a real pleasure. Notice the difference in display size. In terms of performance, both can compete with almost any flagship smartphone.

ASUS ZenFone 8 and ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip: Battery

The ASUS ZenFone 8 comes with a 4,000mAh battery, and the ZenFone 8 Flip has a built-in 5,000mAh battery. The ZenFone 8 Flip has a large battery, a fairly large display, and a high refresh rate. But does it provide better battery life? Yes, but not so much. Both of these phones actually offer really good battery life that is suitable for most of you.

In normal use, there should be little or no games and you should be able to hit that 6-hour screen-on-time mark on both phones. Of course, it depends on a number of factors, but the point is that battery life isn’t bad at all. It’s not the best, but it’s okay in both cases. However, if you play games often, expect the battery life to be significantly reduced, just like any other phone. If you run out of battery in advance, you can quickly charge both phones.

Both ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip offer 30W fast wired charging. Charging is very fast as it can be charged from 0 to 60% in just 25 minutes. It takes about 80 minutes to fully charge. For example, it’s not as fast as the ones recently offered by Xiaomi and OnePlus, but it’s still pretty fast. Reverse charging is also supported, but wireless charging is not. ASUS probably did so to avoid raising prices and making the phone thicker than it really is.

ASUS ZenFone 8 and ASUS ZenFone 8 Flip: Camera

ASUS ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip have similar camera settings for the sensors and lenses used. This is clearly a completely different implementation, as the ZenFone 8 Flip camera offers some additional features and can be flipped into a front-facing camera in addition to being instantly touchable. is. ZenFone 8 comes with two rear cameras and one front camera. ZenFone 8 Flip has three rear cameras that can be front cameras.

The main camera and ultra-wide camera are the same on both phones. ASUS used the same 64 megapixel camera and lens as the ZenFone 7 Pro, with an aperture of f / 1.8 and a pixel size of 0.8um. The results this camera can provide are quite different from the ZenFone 7 Pro. The ZenFone 7 Pro’s camera was mediocre at best, but these two phones can actually compete when it comes to camera performance. Almost everything is better than the ZenFone 7 Pro. The image is much brighter, has a wider dynamic range, is rich in detail, and has very attractive colors. This time ASUS has done a great job with this software.

Like the ZenFone 8 Flip telephoto camera, the ultra-wide camera works great on both phones. While testing the camera, we were actually pretty surprised. Are they the best cameras around? No, but it’s really good. They do a great job in the dark, they are really well balanced and there is not much noise. Thanks to the auto night mode provided by ASUS, the main camera can hold a great deal of detail. You may be surprised at the setup of this camera, it’s for sure, and that should be the reason to avoid either of the two phones. ASUS has significantly improved the camera game.

audio

Both ASUS ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip have stereo speakers. However, the voice is not the same, and the features provided by the two phones are not the same. First and foremost, the ZenFone 8 has a headphone jack, but the ZenFone 8 Flip doesn’t. Besides, the audio output from the speakers is different and very easy to notice. ASUS obviously didn’t use the same speakers here. This is not surprising given the difference in hardware.

The audio experience that ZenFone 8 offers is amazing. These speakers are surprisingly punchy, big and sharp given the size of the phone. ASUS was able to do a great job here. The ZenFone 8 Flip isn’t bad at that, but it’s a step behind its siblings. Audio through a good headphone set is very good on both phones. It’s balanced and I don’t often complain about it.

