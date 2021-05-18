Yes, your iPhone is taking your “invisible” photo





(KTVX) — A video showing a mobile device that snaps an infrared image of an iPhone user is circulating over the Internet, which surprises many.

In TikTok, shared by user Brie Thomason, you can see a digital camera with an infrared lens shooting the home screen of an iPhone user. As the iPhone user gazes at the device, Thomason’s digital camera captures the iPhone and snaps multiple infrared images every 5-10 seconds.

Since the video was uploaded to social media on May 8, it has won over 230,000 likes and over 18,000 shares, surprised some and surprised many.

This discovery can panic some users, but Apple says it’s really just an aspect of the iPhone that allows users to control their Face ID and Animoji (animated emoji feature). I will.

According to Apple, this feature is available on iPhone X and later and iPad Pro models with the A12X Bionic chip.

According to the company, this feature is part of the new “TrueDepth IR camera.” The camera is housed in a black notch at the top of the display and contains a number of high-tech components such as a “flood illuminator”, an infrared (IR) camera, and an infrared emitter.

Cupertino, CA – September 12: Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Phil Schiller, held Apple at Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park, Cupertino, Calif., September 12, 2018. I will give a lecture at the event. Apple will announce upgrades for the new iPhone and other products with larger screens. (Photo courtesy of Justin Sullivan / Getty Images) Cupertino, CA – September 12: Visitors inspect the new iPhone XR during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, CA on September 12, 2018. To do. Apple has released three new versions of the iPhone and an updated Apple Watch. (Photo by Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

According to people familiar with the matter, the iPhone will emit 30,000 infrared dots in a known pattern when a face is detected, allowing iPhone X to generate a 3D map of the user’s face. According to the team, this TrueDepth IR camera can do this fast enough to support the creation of 3D motion data as well.

So, yes, your iPhone is essentially taking your “invisible” pictures, but that’s not the reason you think.

