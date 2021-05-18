Facebook Reality Labs VP Hugo Barra suddenly heads out «Next Reality





Facebook Reality Labs has experienced the first major executive exit since the pandemic began. Hugo Barra has announced that it will resign as Facebook’s Vice President of VR.

Barra’s move is as Facebook and its Oculus brand continue to win in a row due to the success of Oculus Quest 2 (with pass-through augmented reality) and growing consumer interest in VR during the Pandemic blockade. I’m a little surprised. 2020.

Don’t miss: Facebook is looking for more troops to work at Oculus in the design and marketing of AR products

Previously, Barra, a member of the 2018 edition of NR30, was the VP of Chinese mobile giant Xiaomi and the leading VP of Google’s Android.

“today [Monday, May 17] Last day at Facebook Reality Labs. After four years of working on the most exciting and rewarding project I’ve ever met, I’ve had the brightest and kindest people I’ve ever had. Barra wrote in a Facebook post. “Five years ago, when Mark Zuckerberg came to Facebook to lead the Oculus team and work on virtual reality, he found himself embarking on an ambitious journey to help build his next computing platform. But I couldn’t imagine how successful this team would be in just a few years. “

Interestingly, in the midst of his farewell words, Rose added a little more fuel to Facebook’s upcoming AR smartglasses-surrounding rumored factory.

And we’re just as excited about the future as we partner with Ray-Ban to launch Facebook smartglasses this year and start connecting dots from today’s VR headsets to tomorrow’s AR glasses.

Hugo Balla

“I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved with Oculus Go, Quest, and Quest 2,” Barra wrote. “And we’re just as excited about the future as we partner with Ray-Ban to launch Facebook smartglasses this year and start connecting dots from today’s VR headsets to tomorrow’s AR glasses. “

As for his focus on AR and VR, well, it also seems to be the end of his career line.

“So what’s next? Last year when the world was overcoming this pandemic, I’ve been thinking a lot about what happened. Society really understands our health and people really understand our health. I don’t think we have enough of the tools we need to manage our health yet, “Bara wrote. “Inspired by this reflection, after working in technology for over 20 years, I decided to dive into a deep unknown world (for me) and try something completely different to explore the field of healthcare technology. I learned from working in the consumer technology industry to solve meaningful problems in the healthcare world. “

The loss of Barra will hurt Facebook Reality Labs’ mobile expertise, but the role played by Barra may not have been so long, as the team appears to be growing rapidly.

Don’t miss: Facebook CEO Zuckerberg triples augmented reality and creators’ revenue-focused future with the latest look

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos