NBA 2k21 Error Code 4b538e50: How to fix it?





A 4b538e50 error will prevent you from playing any mode in the NBA 2K21, so it’s normal to fix it. Thankfully, the fix is ​​so easy that you should be able to go back to a 7-foot dunk with Zion or crisp your surroundings with Beard. Let’s enter.

Check for updates.

On the PlayStation, on the controller[オプション]Click the button[更新の確認]Select and make sure auto-update is turned on on your Xbox. That way, you can be sure you’re running the latest version of the game, and you won’t have any issues that the developer has already fixed.

There are too many accounts.

Another reason this error may have occurred is that 2K allows only 5 online accounts to be active in the console at a time. There is no workaround for this and you will have to force the game to play on one of the five accounts.

Are you using a switch?

If you get this error while playing a game on Nintendo Switch, please power off and then power on your device. This should solve the problem. Unfortunately, it’s never been easier.

Are you using a PC?Pause firewall software

Third-party or Windows antivirus software may be causing the game to malfunction. Temporarily stop these services and see if the issue goes away. If you’re worried about doing this, you can contact your security provider and ask if the service is interfering with the NBA 2K21.

Run as administrator

One of the best fixes for this error is to run the game as an administrator. To do this, right-click on the game launcher and[管理者として実行]Select to launch the game again. Check to see if this solves the problem.

If you see the message “MyPlayer account has expired” while performing these steps, simply sign in to your account again to fix the issue.

