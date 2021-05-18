New Normal Needs Innovative New Security Technology





Intel hosted a "Fireside Chats" panel discussion and shared the initiatives they are focusing on

The world of technology is constantly evolving and threat situations are constantly adapting and expanding. That part is not new. However, like many other areas of life, 2020 seems to have changed the playing field and changed the rules a bit more than usual. Privacy and security are at the same time more important and difficult than ever. That’s why Intel continues to focus on these areas.

New normal

The world hasn’t gone out of the forest with COVID-19 yet, but we’re at least making progress and we can see the light of the saying at the end of the tunnel. As people participate in solutions, protect themselves, and get vaccinated to support greater interests, pandemic restrictions have been relaxed or completely removed and are beginning to return to normal. However, it is also important to recognize that some things have changed permanently and are now unique to the new normal, including how people work and how they connect to information.

Although challenging enough in itself, cybercriminals have also recognized pandemic opportunities and intensified their attacks. The FBI reported that the number of complaints to the Internet Crime Complaint Center has increased by 3,000 to 4,000 per day since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Obviously, we need to find new and better ways to protect ourselves.

Fireside chat

Intel hosted a virtual fireside chat to talk about the focus on security and how security drives innovation and is more important than ever today. It was a pretty intimate session. Intel sent a box of merchandise to the participants so we could all enjoy a light meal or pretend to be in a face-to-face conversation by the fire. Intel’s expert panel includes Michael Nordquist, Intel’s Business Client Director, Amy Santoni, Intel’s Senior Principal Engineer, Tom Garrison, Intel’s Vice President and General Manager of Client Security, Ronald Perez, and Intel Fellow. It was configured. Susie Greenberg, Intel Data Center Group and Intel Vice President of Product Warranty and Security at Intel. I would like to point out that Susie was the only one who chose a virtual background of burning fire in the fireplace and tried to maintain the atmosphere of the fireside chat. You need to appreciate the attention to detail.

It was a great session covering various topics. The panel shows the ongoing chip shortage, the impact of SolarWinds hacking on supply chain security, the challenge of sharing sensitive data related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and a recent comparison of 11th generation Core vPro mobile processors with AMD Ryzen from IOActive. Discussed the report. This is a particularly relevant topic given that recent DarkSide ransomware attacks on 4000Pro and 5000Pro series mobile processors and colonial pipelines have detected and protected ransomware and cryptojacking malware at the hardware level. ..

Michael Nordquist talked about the dramatic changes over the past year and a half and how security will change as a result of the move to a telecommuting model. He suddenly no longer has people behind the company’s firewall, and the company needs to understand how to make people accessible while ensuring that servers, applications, and data are secure. Said. When people connect to corporate resources from their home personal network, they don’t know what other devices are on that network or the risks they may pose.

Susie Greenberg explains in a blog post highlighting Intel’s commitment to improving security and privacy. Our approach is solid, building defenses on the foundation, protecting data and workloads, and improving software resoring. These security investments extend beyond today’s products to Intel Lab’s state-of-the-art research to assess and solve next-generation security challenges. As the landscape continues to evolve, it is important to emphasize areas where a new focus on security is important.

Edge redefinition

The idea that network boundaries are dead has been a cybersecurity belief for years. But even if the boundaries between the inside and outside of the network were unrecognizable, there was some gap between the enterprise and the rest of the world, and there was at least one illusion. Now it’s definitely gone. If everyone is working from home and connecting from their own personal network, each endpoint will have its own network edge and should be protected in that way.

Intel is investing in research and development to find ways to make security more robust and eliminate potential attack vectors at the hardware level. A recent report from IOActive cites Intel Control-Flow Enforcement Technology and Intel Threat Detection Technology as differentiators that raise the bar for protecting data and avoiding malware at the endpoint level.

Cloud protection

The COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to the remote telecommuting business model, has accelerated the digital transformation of many organizations, storing much of that data in the cloud as sensitive or sensitive information. .. Organizations need peace of mind when it comes to data integrity and confidentiality, and the Intel Software Guard Extension (SGX) can help. Intel SGX provides an additional layer of protection to help organizations trust the security of their data.

Intel is also using Intel Cryptography Acceleration and Homomorphic Encryption (HE) to improve data protection in the cloud. Intel is working with DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency) to develop homomorphic encryption accelerators that protect data in virtual environments.

These are just a few of the ways Intel is focusing on and investing in improving the security and privacy of everyone. Intel is on a project to explore the value of artificial intelligence (AI) to find creative and innovative solutions to the challenges it faces, as well as initiatives focused on connectivity and 5G network security. Is also working.

Greenberg nicely summarizes it in his blog post. Security is a system-level property, and every component in your system, from software to silicon, must play a role in protecting your data. We have the opportunity to enable innovative, world-changing technologies developed with security in mind.

