AirPods, AirPods Max, AirPods Pro don’t support Apple Music lossless audio





Apple today announced that it will be able to stream Apple Music songs in lossless and high-resolution lossless formats starting in June, but lossless audio will not be supported on AirPods, AirPods Max, or AirPods Pro.

Apple’s lossless audio is encoded as an Apple Lossless Audio Codec file and features Hi-Res Lossless, which offers lossless quality from 16-bit 44.1kHz playback to 24-bit 48kHz playback and 24-bit 192kHz quality.

‌AirPods‌, ‌AirPods Pro‌, and ‌AirPods Max‌ are restricted to the Bluetooth AAC codec when paired with an iPhone, and ‌Apple Music‌lossless files cannot be streamed. Apple confirmed with T3.

Apple didn’t mention AirPods compatibility in a press release announcing the new features. Apple has confirmed on its website that you can listen to lossless audio on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. The T3 also states that it is compatible with the HomePod. It wasn’t mentioned in Apple’s announcement.

Apple’s lossless audio has low compression and provides a more accurate version of the studio recording process for music that sounds exactly as the artist intended. Lossless audio offers a wider dynamic range to bring out the details and realism of the music.

Hi-Res Lossless requires a USB digital-to-analog converter or similar device, but provides the best sound experience. Wired headphones are required to listen to lossless audio on the iPhone‌, and additional dongles may be required for best sound quality. Apple has told Micah Singleton that the AirPods Max will also not support lossless audio over Lightning cables.

‌AirPods‌, ‌AirPods Max‌, and ‌AirPodsPro‌ do not support lossless audio, but do support Dolby Atmos spatial audio. By default, Apple Music automatically plays Dolby Atmos tracks on all AirPods and Beats headphones.

Spatial Audio support enables artists to create immersive experiences that provide fans with multidimensional sound and clarity.

Lossless Audio and Spatial Audio have been added to Apple Music for free, so both new and current subscribers will have a standard $ 9.99 / month (individual), $ 4.99 / month (student), or $ 14.99 / month (family). ) Affordable for these features. ..

