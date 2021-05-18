Intel: Thoughtful security is essential for innovation





Intel executives emphasized the importance of secure technology and strong collaboration to improve product resilience and drive innovation.



Computing and communications technologies are woven into the structure of our daily lives, and by adopting and applying rapidly evolving technologies, we can move faster into the future. Called “Fireside Chat” at a press conference on Thursday, May 13, Intel executives are playing a key role in the imminent future and global of technology that is rapidly transforming the way we do business and live. We talked about. Artificial intelligence and intelligent edge.

“Chat” was moderated by Susie Greenberg, Vice President of Product Warranty and Security at Intel, and Intel’s executive panel was Amy Santoni, Principal Engineer of the Security Architecture and Engineering Group. Ron Perez, Fellow, Security Architecture, Data Platform Group. Tom Garrison, Vice President and General Manager of Client Security Strategy and Initiative. Michael Nordquist, Senior Director of Strategic Planning and Architecture for the Client Computing Group.

Technology has enabled a rapid transition from on-premises to telecommuting, but distributed employees have had to share large amounts of data.

“The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center reports that it receives 3,000 to 4,000 cybersecurity complaints daily, a 300% surge since the COVID-19 pandemic began,” Greenberg said. Half show that staying more important than ever is more important. Focusing on security. “

She quoted a recent Ponemon Institute survey that 66% of IT decision makers found it very important that technology providers have the ability to adapt to changing threat situations. 54% of respondents say they are not offered by technology providers. This feature.

“The landscape continues to evolve, so it’s important to emphasize areas where a new focus on security is important,” says Greenberg.

Everyone may seem to be using a Mac product, but executives said the pandemic taught tech leaders that PCs will continue to be essential in this remote world. It’s about the “intelligent edge,” and “unfortunately, these endpoint systems are often a way for malicious people to access sensitive data or embed malware in the system.” Greenberg said. The panel agreed that technical experts “continue to find new ways to solve common security challenges.”

They talked about Intel software, which said it accelerated the “adoption of sensitive computing.” They revealed that customers such as Leidos, IntellectEU, Demetics, Consilient, and the University of California, San Francisco are using Intel SGX.

Intel recently announced a partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to develop homomorphic encryption accelerators for data protection in virtual environments, citing the Nasdaq as an early adopter of HE use cases.

Remote workers rely entirely on a well-functioning Wi-Fi system, and Greenberg says security is an important consideration, especially for wireless cores, wireless access, network edge workloads, and security appliances. Stated. “5G / 6G network security is a key innovation focus within Intel Labs, and we are partnering with the National Science Foundation to accelerate research into safer next-generation wireless systems.”

In the field of artificial intelligence, Intel is collaborating with the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman Medical College to enhance the model of joint learning for international medical and research institutions, and this collaboration will facilitate some high-tech. For example, they worked together to improve the identification of brain tumors without sharing data. “Building accurate algorithms to help doctors detect tumors requires training on large samples of scans and needs to be protected for patient confidentiality,” Greenberg said. Stated.

The Fireside Chats ended with a lively debate about security being a system-level property and that every component in the system, from software to silicon, must play a role in protecting data. “We have the opportunity to enable innovative, world-changing technologies developed with security in mind,” says Greenberg. “The trust we build on this investment can provide the flexibility and assurance our customers need to lead purposefully.”

In addition, Intel announced Monday, sharing an IOActive report comparing 11th generation Intel Core vPro mobile processors with AMD Ryzen 4000 series Pro mobile processors, saying Intel processors are more comprehensive hardware-based security for business. Said. Research shows that Intel offers features in these categories under OS, platform updates, advanced threat protection, or cryptographic enhancements, but AMD doesn’t have the technology to support any of them. Intel and AMD have equivalent functionality in trusted execution categories, according to IOActive reports. The first tests were done before the release of the Ryzen 5000 Series Pro.

