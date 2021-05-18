Bloomberg: Apple is still facing production issues with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro Liquid Retina XDR display





With the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro shipment forecast entering July, Apple continues to face production problems, according to a new report from Bloomberg. As reported before the first announcement of the new iPad Pro, the problem is due to the mini LED display technology.

Bloomberg’s Mark Garman and Debbie Wu report that Apple continues to struggle to build a large number of mini LED display technologies. This has significantly delayed customer production and shipping.

Key issue: Manufacturing a new 12.9-inch model Mini LED screen has proven to be difficult so far. Bloomberg News reported in April, before the device was announced, that the new device was facing supply constraints due to the complexity surrounding early technology. Apple’s production partners are still struggling to mass-produce more complex screens, people familiar with the matter said.

Apple sells the iPad Pros mini LED display as a Liquid Retina XDR panel. The Liquid Retina XDR display offers high dynamic range similar to the performance of Apple Pro Display XDR. The iPad Pro has approximately 2500 local dimming zones, providing a contrast ratio of 1,000,000: 1 and a peak brightness of 1600 knits.

The 11-inch iPad Pro, which continues to use the same LCD display as previous iPad Pro models, will ship immediately from late this month to the first week of June. This is in stark contrast to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which is backordered in late June to early July in most configurations.

The first iPad Pro pre-order will arrive on May 21st. Follow the links below to catch up with the device coverage.

