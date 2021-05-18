COES Announces Freshman Design Expo Winners





The Louisiana Techs College of Engineering and Science held the Freshman Design Expo on May 12th each year.

The Freshman Design Expo is an annual event where first-year engineering students present products developed as part of the Living with the Lab curriculum. Each year, freshmen in the Faculty of Engineering develop innovative solutions to real-world problems and develop working prototypes to show how the product works.

For the first time in the history of the exposition, students presented their projects at the University’s Ruston Campus in the Integrated Engineering Science Building, with teams lined up on all three floors of the building.

Dr. Crystal Corbett, coordinator of the freshman engineering program and instructor of mechanical engineering, states that this freshman engineering class demonstrates patience and dedication to their field.

Throughout the year of many uncertainties and adversities, these students faced the challenges of the Freshman Engineering series to produce some truly remarkable products. The creativity and ingenuity displayed was great. The students’ energy was contagious and felt throughout the building.

Their excitement to show judges, teachers, and their parents what they had accomplished was contagious. I always leave the event, influencing with fellow Living with the Lab faculty, knowing that these students can develop their skills and succeed in the next step of their journey.

At the end of the night, the judges named the top three projects: the most well-structured prototypes (Makers), the most difficult projects (Can-Do), and the most difficult projects that didn’t work perfectly (Shoot the). Moon) was commended. ), The most creative project (Da Vinci), and the most innovative yet practical idea (patent pending).

The winning teams are:

1st overall: Prototype-Matthew English (Tyler, Texas), Andrew Tucker (Horatio, Louisiana), Carter Redbetter (Mandeville, Louisiana) 2nd overall: Self-hitch-Coidisher (Loranger, Louisiana), Audrey Shank (Prayleyville, Louisiana), McKinley Sherman (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) 3rd overall: Tankless Elite-Jake Kopekki (Cobington, Louisiana), David Whitlock (Westmonlo, Louisiana) Manufacturer: PUPR (Personal Utility Picker & Retriever) ) – Jacob Sneed (Bosier, Louisiana), Jacob Norris (Wascom, Louisiana) What you can do: Drill Sargent – ​​Hayden Brass (Ruling, Louisiana), Spencer Lynch (Ruston, Louisiana), Bradley Reed (Denham Springs, Louisiana) ) Shoot the Moon: Gyrocast – Julie Kneipp (Orange Park, Louisiana), Nick Long (Farmerville, Louisiana), Jimon Hill (Shreeveport, Louisiana) Da Vinci: CAD Companion – Bronson Jordan (Lake Charles, Louisiana), Jays Peroki (Lake Charles, Louisiana), Ethan Hebert (Blowbridge, Louisiana) Patent pending: Sleepless Seatbelt – Destiny O’Connor (Westwego, Louisiana), Sarah Sellen (Paraguldo, Louisiana), Savannah Stokes (Otis, Louisiana) )

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos