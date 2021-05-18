Jana Kramer will be frank about Mike Caussin, her child’s reaction, and the division with her divorced body





Getty

Jana Kramer is open about her split with Mike Caussin in a new interview with Extra Billy Bush.

Kramer and Koshin have been open to ups and downs for years, and Yana filed for divorce last month ahead of her sixth anniversary. She told Billy, I was really angry when I was accepted. That wasn’t what I wanted.

She added, I came here, I feel a bit ridiculous because I was last [Extra] It was with him, how we were fighting for my marriage, and I was angry because it was a lie on his side For my kids, now I You need to understand how to accept it. Walk, be the best mom you can for your kids, work shifts and understand it.

Billy asked if he wanted to believe in something he couldn’t live. She replied, in retrospect I am, ok, that makes sense. I didn’t want to believe this version he was drawing. It’s just that ultimate betrayal when you find it difficult to live with it, not what it was. It also helps in the process of moving forward. Knowing that, I know what I did. That’s why I didn’t leave when I knew everything five years ago. I wanted to look into my children’s eyes and say they did everything they could. That would be the point I have to fight for myself Obviously, I was the only one in the fight.

As Mike turned out to be dishonest, Billy asked if it was due to DM and text messages. She said, and a little more, let’s just say it was bad enough that I had no choice.

Kramer says about Mike, I think he is peaceful. He knew I was gone if this one thing happened. He made a bed. I wish he had thought about his family and all the work we did. Hope to get the help he wants and needs.

Revealing that she was leaning on a friend, she said, “In the first week when everything happened, I had a girlfriend. I just couldn’t get out of my bed. They packed his stuff, they rearranged my closet to make it look good, they brought me food and helped the kids.

As for her children, she shared, Jolly knows, it’s like she’s telling everyone, it breaks my heart. Like her, dad and mom have different homes Jace, first month they always had both of us, because both of us are housewives in nature, it really is for him I think it was hard. Now that they have a good parenting plan, I think they’re okay.

A singer who recently revealed on social media that she had had breast implants topless also said she had breast implants two weeks before she found everything. Again, I didn’t plan for this to happen. Like Im, I got a divorced body because Im was healed, okay?

