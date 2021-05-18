Q & A: Allie Beldin on Continuing Technology Innovation in K12 Education





EDTECH: Why do teachers need to integrate their teaching skills into their classes and lessons?

Beldin: I truly believe that teaching skills allow teachers to be in multiple locations at once. It is very difficult to consistently distinguish between all competence levels in a school. Educational technology allows you to extend your learning while supporting students who are struggling, whether they are grouping technologies and having struggling groups, or vice versa. It gives you more flexibility in your classroom on what you can and can teach.

EDTECH: What made you start sharing educational technology tools that you found useful with other teachers?

BELDIN: I think most tech tools really make sense because I was involved with a new era of students. They are more innovative. They enjoy technology and innovation makes these products more comfortable for students. In the future, we may use similar technologies such as Google and Microsoft, so incorporating them into your class will greatly improve your skills.

I like helping other teachers because you can really increase your influence. If you give them resources, you really help all these kids around the world without actually seeing them. My passion is really children and some of my family are really struggling at school so it’s about helping them learn.

Read more: A completely online teacher shares his essential technical tools.

EDTECH: Do you have a specific success story you would like to share?

Beldin: One of my school teachers, she’s an art instructor, so she usually doesn’t use technology. So she was really excited when I started promoting some professional development for our school. She never thought of placing art in Google Classroom, but she really thinks it can work. She is currently creating a Google site and holds a portfolio of student artwork so she can share examples over the next few years. What she did is amazing. I think she has been teaching for over 15 years. It doesn’t matter how young you are or how long you’ve taught, you can still try new things, and it can work. It worked very well in her class this year.

EDTECH: You mentioned PD. What exactly did you do for your colleagues?

BELDIN: I helped them find free resources, or I do a really fast walkthrough without fluff. Teachers are busy with time. They don’t want to get over the two-hour PD. They want to know where to click and how they can use it. That’s why I’ve created really brief instructional videos and focused on working with them if someone needs one-on-one to explore new resources.

Related: How can schools increase their investment in technical expertise development?

EDTECH: Last year, educators were obsessed with used technology. Now that the students are back in the classroom, how can teachers continue to integrate technology into their lessons and promote engagement?

Beldin: One thing I’m wary of is that teachers don’t really want to use educational technology tools as digital worksheets. I often see teachers sitting there with their children on their computers, wearing headphones. Our school doesn’t want that. I want the students to be excited, to interact with the people around them, and to communicate with them.

So the two main things are: Is collaboration increasing? And are they engaged in learning and excited? If that doesn’t happen, it’s usually a digital worksheet or a checkbox to make it fully functional. Upon returning to the classroom, the educator should confirm its intentional and meaningful support or extension to learning.

Now that we have developed the practices, we really hope to be more innovative next year. We were forced to learn them, but this year is so terrible that some of the positive things teachers had this year so that we can help our children in different ways. I hope you can get rid of it.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos