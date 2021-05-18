Genshin Impact 2FA: How to enable two-factor authentication





Genshin Impact has finally introduced 2FA (Two-Factor Authentication). If a traveler plans to properly protect their account, there are a few things to know. At the basic level, you just need to link the correct email address and mobile number to your account, but after the system goes live on May 17, you’ll be out of luck trying to unlink your email address. So how do you enable two-factor authentication in Genshin Impact?

Make sure your account has the correct email address and mobile number linked and enable 2FA with Genshin Impact.

Two-factor authentication (abbreviated as 2FA) is an easy way to improve the security of your game account. Each time you use it, you will be prompted to enter the code each time you log in, and the code will be sent to the email or phone number you saved in your account. 2FA will be streamed live on May 16th at 6am (Eastern Standard Time) at Genshin Impact. One caveat to this: Multi-factor authentication isn’t available on the PlayStation for Genshin Impact, so the new 2FA only applies to mobile and PC.

Starting May 17th, all Genshin Impact accounts will have two-factor authentication enabled. You cannot opt ​​out. When I try to log in to Genshin Impact on my new device, the code is sent to the email currently stored in my account (which can be changed to a mobile phone number). To verify that your Genshin Impact account is assigned the correct email address and mobile number for 2FA purposes, please log in using this link. Click Account Security Settings to view all linked accounts and include your email address and mobile number.

Now that 2FA is live at Genshin Impact, there are a few things travelers need to remember. First, you can no longer unlink emails. You can still change it freely, but you need to access the currently assigned email to get the verification code sent by miHoYo. This means that if you lose access to this email account, you will need to contact support.

Then the new account[ログインデバイス]You can use tabs to monitor which devices have accessed your Genshin Impact account. This will show you all the devices that are logged in to your account, and if you delete them, those devices will be forced to log in to Genshin Impact again using 2FA. In other words, if you find an unrecognized device, your 2FA method may be at risk. You will need to change the email or mobile number you were using (along with protecting or removing the compromised method).

If you assign the appropriate email address and mobile number to your Genshin Impact account, you will receive a 2FA request every time you log in to your new device. Simply enter the code sent to the method of your choice to log in. Please enter the code within 30 minutes before it expires. If you don’t see your email after a few minutes, check your spam folders and unwanted folders.

That’s all you need to set up 2FA with Genshin Impact.If you’re concerned, you may not see the new 2FA prompt when you log in to your existing device.[ログインデバイス]Please remove those devices from the tab and log in again. After resolving the puzzle capture after logging in, if you are prompted to send the code to the selected method, you know it works. You’ll have to complete another capture before the game sends the code, but if you enter the correct code, you’ll be fully logged in.

Genshin Impact is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile.

